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ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2026 16:38 Uhr
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ACU-Serve Names Natasha Baria Mehta President to Lead Next Phase of Strategic Growth

AKRON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / ACU-Serve announced the appointment of Natasha Baria Mehta as President, a strategic leadership addition that reflects the company's continued investment in growth, operational excellence, and innovation across the healthcare revenue cycle management industry.

In this role, Mehta will oversee operational strategy, organizational performance, and long-term growth initiatives across ACU-Serve's HME/DME, Infusion, and Home Health divisions. She will focus on strengthening operational alignment, enhancing client outcomes, advancing scalable technology solutions, and supporting healthcare providers in navigating increasingly complex reimbursement and compliance environments.

Mehta brings 25+ years of healthcare Revenue Cycle Management experience with a proven track record of scaling complex operations, driving financial performance, implementing advanced technologies, and building high-performing teams. She joins ACU-Serve following her role as President and Chief Operating Officer at GetixHealth, where she led a global workforce of nearly 2,000 employees across 10 global locations, supporting some of the nation's largest healthcare organizations and health systems while managing more than $12 Billion in revenue.

Prior to GetixHealth, Mehta held senior leadership positions at HCA Healthcare/Parallon, McKesson Specialty Health, Deloitte Consulting, and St. Luke's Episcopal Health System, where she led large-scale operational transformation and revenue cycle initiatives for some of the nation's most respected healthcare organizations.

"Natasha is stepping into this role at a pivotal time for ACU-Serve as we continue to build for the future," said Jim Knight, Chief Executive Officer of ACU-Serve. "As part of our long-term growth and succession strategy, we were focused on finding a leader who not only brings deep operational expertise but also understands how to help scale a company while maintaining strong client relationships and measurable performance. Natasha's experience leading complex healthcare revenue cycle organizations, combined with her strategic mindset and disciplined execution, makes her the right person to help lead ACU-Serve into its next phase of growth."

Mehta said ACU-Serve's people-first culture, specialized industry expertise, and commitment to innovation made the opportunity especially compelling.

"What drew me to ACU-Serve was the people and the culture," said Mehta. "Revenue cycle management can be done anywhere, but organizations built on integrity, transparency, collaboration, and respect stand apart. ACU-Serve has built a strong foundation in highly specialized markets, and I'm excited to work alongside this team as we continue to grow both deeper within our industries and broader in the solutions we provide to clients."

Known for her collaborative and performance-driven leadership style, Mehta has led enterprise-wide initiatives focused on automation, AI-driven process improvements, advanced analytics, workforce development, and operational transformation. Her leadership philosophy emphasizes accountability, measurable outcomes, continuous improvement, and delivering exceptional client and patient experiences.

"Natasha brings a balance of strategic vision and operational execution," said Amie Barone, Chief Operating Officer of ACU-Serve. "She understands how to build structure in a way that supports growth while still maintaining the collaborative, people-first culture that is so important to ACU-Serve. Her experience across complex healthcare revenue cycle environments will be instrumental as we continue expanding our services and supporting our clients at a higher level."

Mehta holds Fellow designations with both the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and the Healthcare Financial Management Association (FHFMA).

# # #

Contact: Lori Krohn, lkrohn@acuservecorp.com, (330)-808-3845

Founded in 2003, ACU-Serve is a leading provider of tech-enabled Revenue Cycle Management solutions serving the HME/DME, Infusion, Resupply, and Home Health industries. Through a combination of operational expertise, compliance-focused processes, advanced technology, and hands-on execution, ACU-Serve helps healthcare providers optimize workflows, improve cash flow, strengthen compliance, and accelerate revenue recovery while delivering a higher level of service and partnership to clients nationwide.

SOURCE: ACU-Serve



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/acu-serve-names-natasha-baria-mehta-president-to-lead-next-phase-of-s-1165815

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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