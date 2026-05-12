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ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2026 16:38 Uhr
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Shell Culture Technology Group: 2025 International Short Video Competition Concludes, 2026 Edition to Move to Dongying

Attracting creators worldwide with overseas views exceeding 900 million

RIZHAO, CN / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / A grand event regarded as a bellwether for global digital cultural exchange has concluded. On April 28, the Release of the 2025 International Short Video Competition Results and the Launching Ceremony of the 2026 International Short Video Competition were held in Rizhao, Shandong. Over 400 representatives of creators from multiple countries and regions around the world, heads of leading internet platforms, and industry experts gathered in the coastal city to witness this audiovisual event aimed at promoting mutual learning among civilizations.

Data Highlights: From Regional Event to Global Phenomenon

According to the sponsors, since its inception in 2022, the Competition has rapidly grown into an internationally renowned audio-visual communication brand. In 2025, a total of 6,239 works were submitted, more than double the number from the inaugural session, and the cumulative number of submissions has exceeded 17,000. Notably, its global communication achievements are particularly striking: the total online views surpassed 4.1 billion, with 920 million views on overseas platforms. Relevant topics reached over 1 billion audience impressions, enabling Chinese cultural content to go viral beyond its original community.

With the theme of Better World: A Better World, A Shared Vision, this year's competition set up six major tracks, including cultural heritage, industrial synergy, youth dialogue, and technology for good, with 120 excellent works standing out.

Focusing on Mutual Endeavor: More Than Just Telling China's Stories

In his speech, Yang Yong, Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Cooperation of the National Radio and Television Administration, emphasized that the Competition is not only a window to showcase China but also a platform for global creators to exchange ideas. He stated that the 2026 Competition will further develop an open platform, encouraging creators worldwide to share their lives and learn from each other, making short videos a vehicle for enhancing international friendship.

Xie Ning, Director of the Radio and Television Administration of Shandong Province, revealed that Shandong will launch a global communication enhancement initiative next step. It will promote in-depth integration of short videos with artificial intelligence technology and the cultural tourism industry, and build a top-tier platform for international communication.

Urban Empowerment: The Baton Pass from Rizhao to Dongying

The host city, Rizhao, has achieved global exposure for its urban brand through the Competition. Wang Xinsheng, Mayor of Rizhao, stated that the Competition has not only showcased Rizhao's natural landscapes and cultural stories to the world but also attracted projects from leading platforms such as iQIYI and Kuaishou, injecting audio-visual momentum into the city's development. Besides, the sponsors also presented certificates of Rizhao International City Ambassador to multiple Chinese and foreign creators.

At the launching ceremony, the hosting rights for the 2026 Competition were officially handed over to Dongying. The upcoming event, to be held in Dongying, is expected to further expand overseas communication channels and introduce innovative competition formats.

Industry Frontier: The Collision of AI and Content Creation

Concurrently, an international short video creation camp was held. Experts from Kling AI, China News Service, Shandong Satellite TV, and renowned film and television companies shared in-depth insights on topics such as the application of generative AI in film and television, the principles of high-quality short video creation, and market-oriented content communication, exploring how technology is reshaping the global content ecosystem.

Representatives from radio and television authorities of Hubei Province, Guangdong Province, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and Sichuan Province, among others, also attended the event, reflecting local authorities' emphasis on conducting international communication through short videos.

CONTACT:

Website: https://isvc.top/
Email: info@isvc.top
Company Name: Shell Culture Technology Group
Contact Person: Ke Sun

SOURCE: Shell Culture Technology Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/2025-international-short-video-competition-concludes-2026-editio-1166157

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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