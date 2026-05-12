EQS-News: sequent / Key word(s): Public Policy/Govt

Sequent Selected by 15 Canadian Municipalities to Deliver Verifiable, Trust-Based Digital Voting for October 2026 Elections



12.05.2026 / 16:38 CET/CEST

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More Than 200,000 Voters Will Cast Ballots Using a Secure and Cryptographically Verified Online Voting System in Canada Key Highlights: Sequent has been selected by 15 Canadian municipalities to deliver secure online voting for more than 208,000 registered voters in the October 2026 elections.

The selection validates the platform's use of end-to-end cryptographic verifiability, allowing voters, auditors, and third parties to independently confirm results without compromising ballot secrecy.

The deployments mark Sequent's entry into Canadian public elections, extending a global track record of more than 300 elections and 4.5 million voters worldwide. NEW YORK, NY - May 12, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Sequent , a global leader in cryptographically secured, end-to-end verifiable digital voting systems, today announced it has been selected by multiple Canadian municipalities to support their upcoming October 2026 elections. The engagements collectively represent more than 200,000 registered voters across Ontario and mark a significant expansion of Sequent's presence in North America and in the public election sector. Under the agreements, municipalities will deploy Sequent's Online Voting platform, enabling residents to cast ballots online or at designated in-person voting locations. The contracts follow competitive procurement processes in which municipalities evaluated vendors against rigorous technical, security and compliance criteria. Following an extensive review, Sequent's platform was selected for its cryptographic architecture, compliance with Canadian and international voting standards and deep integration with Ontario's municipal election infrastructure, including a real-time data partnership with DataFix Municipal VoterView, the voter list management system used by hundreds of municipalities across the province. The platform was also determined to meet the requirements of the Municipal Elections Act, expanding access to secure, verifiable voting while maintaining the integrity of the electoral process. "These municipalities are not just adopting a better way to vote - they are adopting a new standard for trust in elections," said Shai Bargil, CEO and co-founder of Sequent Tech. "What makes our platform different is not just that voting can happen online, but that results can be independently verified without relying on vendors or authorities. It changes the conversation from trusting a system to proving it." At the core of Sequent's platform is a cryptographic voting system designed to generate verifiable evidence throughout the election process. Votes are encrypted directly on the voter's device, anonymized through cryptographic mixnets, and only decrypted through a distributed, multi-party process, ensuring ballot secrecy while maintaining full election integrity. The architecture enables voters, auditors, and observers to independently confirm that votes were cast, recorded, and counted correctly. Rather than relying solely on trust in a central authority, Sequent's platform provides publicly verifiable proof that supports transparent, auditable, and evidence-based elections. The system also introduces voter-facing verification tools, including ballot tracking and independent verification applications, allowing individuals to confirm their vote was included in the final tally without revealing their selections. At the same time, publicly available cryptographic proofs enable third parties to validate election outcomes independently, eliminating reliance on a central authority. "Our platform is grounded in cryptographic security that meets Canadian and international standards, while still being straightforward for election teams to deploy and manage. It gives administrators full visibility into the process and the flexibility to support how their communities actually vote, whether that's online or using voting kiosks with accessibility needs in mind," added Bargil. The new deployments build on Sequent's growing global footprint, which includes more than 300 elections and over 4.5 million voters across government, municipal and organizational elections worldwide. Sequent views its growing presence in Ontario as an important step in its broader North American expansion. The company is currently in early-stage discussions with municipalities in the United States, and expects its Canadian municipal deployments to serve as a reference point for other jurisdictions evaluating a modern voting option for their domestic and overseas voters. About Sequent Sequent Tech Inc. is a global digital election company headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in Canada, Israel, and Spain. Founded in 2021, Sequent develops and operates an end-to-end verifiable online voting platform built on advanced cryptographic technology, enabling secure, transparent, and auditable elections for governments and institutions worldwide. The platform has been developed as open-source software since 2011 and is designed to allow voters and auditors to independently verify election integrity without compromising ballot secrecy. With deployments across North America, Europe, and Asia, Sequent is helping modernize elections through accessibility, transparency, and trust. For more information, visit sequentech.io. Media Contact Media Contact:

Kyle Porter

EVP-Managing Director

sequent@virgo-pr.com

News Source: sequent





12.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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