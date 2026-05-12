Monarch Healthcare Management Partners with Envoy America to Accelerate Patient Throughput Across Minnesota

Innovative transportation model helps skilled nursing operator accelerate admissions, improve efficiency, support rural communities, and strengthen hospital partnerships

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Monarch Healthcare Management, one of Minnesota's leading skilled nursing and senior care operators, has partnered with Envoy America to deploy a dedicated patient transportation solution designed to improve patient throughput and expand access across Minnesota, especially in rural communities. The solution has accelerated admissions while reducing costs to patients.

The partnership supports Monarch Healthcare Management's growing network of skilled nursing, rehabilitation, transitional care, and assisted living communities throughout Minnesota, including facilities serving patients discharged from major healthcare systems such as Allina Health and M Health Fairview.

The decision to prioritize patient transportation stems from a persistent industry challenge. Since 2019, the average hospital-to-skilled nursing facility referral acceptance rate has never climbed above 37%, according to data published by WellSky and reported by Skilled Nursing News. In 2024, facilities submitted an average of 6.6 referrals per patient just to secure a single admission. One increasingly important factor affecting discharge efficiency is transportation coordination - particularly for higher-acuity patients and patients traveling longer distances to post-acute care communities.

Recognizing transportation as a growing operational priority, Monarch implemented a dedicated transportation model with Envoy America focused on predictable scheduling, reliable same-day patient movement, and improved coordination for hospitals, patients, and care teams across Minnesota.

Since launch in September 2025, the Monarch-Envoy America partnership produced:

Greater than 98% on-time performance across all trips.

Same-day rural discharges to communities more than 100 miles from the Twin Cities metropolitan area.

Average cost of approximately $65 per wheelchair/stretcher trip, compared to $300 to $2,500 or more for similar transport (higher costs for rural destinations, bariatric or stretcher-level acuity).

100% high-acuity patients served, including over 20% bariatric patients.

More than 1,000 patient discharges completed.

Each Envoy America vehicle deployed for Monarch is equipped to safely transport wheelchair, stretcher, bariatric, and higher-acuity patients without the delays and high costs often associated with traditional ambulance transportation. The dedicated model also allows Monarch to better control transportation expenses while improving responsiveness, coordination, and consistency for both patients and hospital discharge teams.

The program's impact has been significant enough that both Allina Health and M Health Fairview elected to share in the cost of the dedicated transportation model alongside Monarch Healthcare Management, reflecting the value health systems place on faster discharges and improved patient flow.

"What Envoy America has done for our hospital relationships is difficult to overstate," said Bill Chase, Vice President of Business Development at Monarch Healthcare Management. "Allina Health and M Health Fairview aren't just referring patients to us. They're co-investing in the model because they see the results. That kind of validation doesn't happen unless you're solving a real problem for both sides. Our census numbers reflect that, and so does the trust we've built with two of the region's largest health systems."

"Monarch Healthcare Management is one of the most innovative post-acute operators we have worked with," said K. C. Kanaan, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Envoy America. "Their leadership team understood that solving patient throughput challenges required a fundamentally different approach to transportation. Together, we are helping hospitals discharge patients faster, helping facilities improve census and operational efficiency, and helping patients access the care they need - including patients traveling to rural communities throughout Minnesota."

The partnership continues to expand as Monarch and Envoy America explore additional ways to improve care access, patient movement, and transportation support across Minnesota communities.

About Monarch Healthcare Management

Monarch Healthcare Management is a Minnesota-based operator of skilled nursing, rehabilitation, transitional care, and assisted living communities committed to redefining post-acute and long-term care through innovative operational strategies, person-centered care, and exceptional customer service.

About Envoy America

Envoy America is a national healthcare transportation and patient throughput company helping hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, senior living operators, and healthcare organizations improve patient movement, reduce delays, control transportation costs, and enhance the patient experience through dedicated transportation solutions and trained Driver Companions.

Media Contact

Madeline Sukoneck

Marketing Specialist, Envoy America

(480) 584-5894

Msukoneck@envoyamerica.com

Rachel Lutz

Digital Marketing Specialist, Monarch Healthcare Management

(651) 900-2970

RLutz@MonarchMN.com

SOURCE: Envoy America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/monarch-healthcare-management-partners-with-envoy-america-to-accelerate-patient-thro-1165912