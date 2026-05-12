Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - TelyRx Holdings Inc. (TSX: TELY) ("TelyRx" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, technology-enabled healthcare and pharmacy services company, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The Company expects to report its first quarter 2026 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026, after market close on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Telephone Dial-In Access Information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter of 2026 financial results on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). To dial direct and enter the call through an operator, dial 647-361-0247 or 1-844-763-8274. The live webcast can be accessed https://www.gowebcasting.com/14710. Please connect approximately 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the webcast or call to ensure participation.

About TelyRx Holdings Inc.

TelyRx is a technology-enabled healthcare and pharmacy services company operating a digital pharmacy platform connecting patients with independent, state-licensed providers to access over 400 everyday medications across 48 U.S. states and territories. The company fulfills prescriptions through its licensed retail pharmacies and offers fast, convenient delivery of medications directly to patients' doors.

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Source: TelyRx