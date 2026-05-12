UVeye Wins Newsweek AI Impact Award for AI Mobility

Recognition for "Best Outcomes in Automotive/Transportation Manufacturing" underscores UVeye's position at the forefront of responsible AI deployment across the automotive ecosystem

TEANECK, N.J., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UVeye , the global leader in AI-powered vehicle inspection, is proud to have been named the winner of the "AI Mobility: Best Outcomes, Automotive/Transportation Manufacturing" category of the Newsweek's AI Impact Awards. UVeye's winning entry, "UVeye - Setting the Standard for Automakers' Quality & Efficiency," was recognized for its transformative impact on vehicle inspection across the automotive industry, in partnership with leading automakers, dealerships, fleets, and beyond.

The "MRI for cars," UVeye's first-of-its-kind drive-thru system utilizes computer vision and deep learning to analyze tires, undercarriages, and car exteriors in seconds with 96% accuracy, versus around 24% in manual checks. UVeye's global footprint now exceeds 1,000 systems across the entire automotive ecosystem. Scanning more than three million vehicles every month, UVeye leverages the world's largest database of vehicular components to spot hidden issues and enhance safety, efficiency, and transparency.

"AI is only as powerful as the truth it can generate at scale," said Amir Hever, CEO & Co-Founder of UVeye. "With millions of vehicle scans flowing through our platform every month, UVeye is building a global layer of truth for the mobility ecosystem - creating a real-time understanding of vehicle condition across dealerships, fleets, logistics hubs, rental operations, and manufacturers worldwide. Our mission goes far beyond inspection automation; we are creating the AI infrastructure that will help power safer roads, smarter operations, better products, and more transparent consumer experiences across the automotive industry. This award is a testament to our commitment to pioneering AI that doesn't just drive efficiency, but actively enhances consumer safety, quality, and trust"

Partnering with some of the biggest names in the car industry to implement AI-driven vehicle inspections, UVeye is establishing a new benchmark for safety, transparency, and operational efficiency. Its technology helps detect automotive issues before they become roadside problems and prevents defective vehicles from reaching dealerships and end customers, directly contributing to lower recall rates, improved quality ratings, and enhanced quality survey outcomes.

UVeye's platform is also installed at hundreds of dealerships, fleet sites, and auction lots globally, transforming vehicle inspection at every touchpoint in the automotive lifecycle.

Newsweek's AI Impact Awards - spanning categories across healthcare, finance, education, mobility, and more - celebrate organizations leading the way in AI intelligence across industries, recognizing those that have demonstrated measurable outcomes in deploying AI for real-world impact.

This award adds to a growing list of industry accolades for UVeye, which was most recently named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026 as well as TIME Magazine's ' Best Inventions of 2024 '.

About UVeye

UVeye's AI-powered vehicle inspection systems, referred to as an "MRI for vehicles," deliver unparalleled speed and accuracy in identifying mechanical and cosmetic issues in the automotive industry. The company's suite of underbody scanners, tire analyzers, and 360-degree exterior detection systems has been installed at hundreds of dealerships, fleet sites, and auction lots globally. With key clients like Amazon and General Motors, and strategic initiatives in rental services and seaport inspections, UVeye is shaping the future of vehicle safety and efficiency. For more information, visit: www.UVeye.com .

UVeye Company Contact

Yaron Saghiv

UVeye

yaron.s@uveye.com

+1 516 340 3572

UVeye Media Contact

Sarah Small

Headline Media

sarah@headline.media

929 255 1449

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