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ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2026 17:02 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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EVCS Surpasses 100 Million Electric Miles Powered by Its Charging Network

100 million miles driven reflects growing EV adoption and the critical role of public fast-charging

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / EVCS, one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging networks on the West Coast, announced today that drivers have collectively powered more than 100 million electric miles on its network. The achievement underscores the company's mission to make fast, affordable, and renewable-powered charging accessible to all.

With more than 300 locations, EVCS has built a robust footprint across California, Oregon, and Washington. Every kilowatt on the EVCS network is backed by 100% renewable energy, making it easier for drivers and communities to accelerate the transition to clean transportation. EVCS also offers flexible subscription plans designed to reduce charging costs for frequent drivers, including high-mileage and gig economy users.

"This milestone is more than a number. It shows that reliable and accessible public charging is accelerating the shift to electric," said Eric Danner, CEO of EVCS. "By combining a growing fast-charging network with flexible subscription options, we're empowering drivers to go electric with confidence and affordability."

The 100 million miles driven on the EVCS network represent a significant reduction in CO2 emissions compared to gasoline-powered driving, contributing to cleaner air and a healthier planet for the communities EVCS serves.

EVCS is continuing to expand its network, with new locations and upgraded equipment coming online every month, building the infrastructure needed for the next 100 million miles and beyond.

About EVCS:

EVCS was founded in 2018 and has quickly become the largest privately held, electric vehicle fast charging network on the West Coast, home to 50% of the EVs in the U.S. EVCS is committed to leading the electric transportation revolution by rapidly expanding access to fast, affordable, reliable, and conveniently located public EV charging. Powered by 100% renewable energy, EVCS is disrupting the mobility industry through an approach that utilizes public and private funding sources to accelerate the installation of fast charging stations. EVCS has secured private and public funding to install, own, and operate over 1,500 chargers across over 300 public and private site hosts, including Fortune 500 companies and underrepresented communities. In addition, EVCS offers flexible subscription charging plans to fit a variety of driving needs. These include options tailored for gig and high-mileage drivers, providing significant potential savings. For more information, visit www.evcs.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Justin Arita
Senior Growth Manager, EVCS
justina@evcs.com

SOURCE: EVCS



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/evcs-surpasses-100-million-electric-miles-powered-by-its-chargin-1165816

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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