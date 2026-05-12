Klaravik: End of an era: Last Saab cars remaining at Trollhättan factory head to auction

On December 12, 1949, the first mass-produced Saab car was completed in Trollhättan. Now, more than 75 years later, it is clear that the final Saab cars remaining at the iconic factory site are leaving the Saab gates for good. The upcoming auction on Klaravik marks an ending - but also a tribute to Sweden's industrial heritage.

A lot has happened since that December day in Trollhättan nearly 76 years ago. In total, several million Saab-produced cars have made their way onto Swedish roads and out into the world. At its peak, around 10,000 people worked on the factory floor, quite literally keeping the wheels turning. Now, the last wheels will roll on at klaravik.se - a moment that will feel like Christmas for Saab enthusiasts.

- For us, this is a way to honor the Saab era. Saab continues to leave its mark on so many people and means so much to so many. Even today, the brand undeniably holds a special place in many automotive hearts. By allowing the final remaining examples to move on with dignity, we want to pay tribute to Sweden's proud automotive history, says Nina Selander, CEO of Nevs, which currently owns the cars to be auctioned.

Saab 9-3s with low chassis numbers

The final three Saab cars are Saab 9-3 Aero models from model year 2014 with low chassis numbers, making them among the very last mass-produced Saab cars ever built. In addition, several unique development vehicles from the subsequent Nevs era will be sold:

- An electric 9-3, built in China but developed in Trollhättan.

- A 9-3 Aero used as a test car to collect road data in the development of autonomous driving.

- An electric vehicle equipped with in-wheel motors - a solution where propulsion is located directly in the wheels.

- An electric car with a so-called range extender, where a combustion engine is used to extend range.

Historic sales on Klaravik

Klaravik is the largest auction company in the Nordics for machinery, tools, and vehicles, and in 2025, 170,000 items were sold on klaravik.se. However, the upcoming Saab auctions are something out of the ordinary.

- Considering Saab's place in Swedish history, these auctions are truly prestigious and unique. We usually say that "every used vehicle has a story to tell," and this really feels like proof of that, says Carita Nero, CEO of Klaravik.

Auctions end May 30 - with a live finale in Trollhättan

The auctions for the seven Saab cars begin on klaravik.se on May 21 and culminate in a final event at the factory in Trollhättan on Saturday, May 30. On that day, the public is welcome to attend (free of charge) for one last look at the vehicles-before they leave the Saab site. All auctions will also conclude at that time. All seven cars will be sold without a reserve price and with a starting bid of 0 SEK.

- This will be a unique final opportunity to see Saab cars in their original environment and, of course, to bid on a piece of Swedish industrial history, concludes Nina Selander.

About Klaravik

Klaravik is the Nordic region's largest auction company for machinery, tools, and vehicles. Since its establishment in Karlstad, Sweden, in 2012, the company has grown steadily and consistently. In 2025, Klaravik (Sweden and Denmark) reached a record-high auction turnover, with machinery, tools, and vehicles sold for approximately €410 million. Since 2022, Klaravik has been part of the European group TBAuctions, Europe's leading B2B auction group focused on used machinery and industrial equipment.

About Saab and the History of Nevs

On June 10, 1947, the aircraft manufacturer Saab presented its first car, the Saab 92, which entered mass production just over two years later. Since then, Trollhättan has carried forward a legacy that has shaped generations of cars, characterized by innovations such as the turbo engine and a strong tradition of Swedish engineering. The iconic brand survived bankruptcy and gained new momentum when Nevs took over operations in 2012. Here, history, technology, and a passion for mobility have gone hand in hand - all the way to the end of an era.

For more information, please contact:

David Kvicklund, PR and Content Manager, Klaravik

david.kvicklund@klaravik.se

+46 73 098 24 24



Press images can be downloaded here: https://klaravik.link/saab-images

Press video material: https://klaravik.link/saab-movie

Photo/video credit: Klaravik

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