Magnolia Advanced Materials, Inc., a custom formulator of high-performance epoxy systems for aerospace, defense and industrial applications, today announced a Technical Support Center in Edinburgh, Scotland. The location will be managed by a 15-year Magnolia veteran, Gary Betzel, who recently relocated there.

The expansion strengthens Magnolia's ability to provide close technical collaboration, fast response times and strong alignment for its growing base of European aerospace and defense customers.

Betzel will lead regional customer engagement, bringing his proven expertise in applying advanced materials and specialty chemicals for demanding engineering programs. He and his team will deliver in-market technical support for customers who use Magnolia's epoxy adhesive and syntactic formulations in structural, thermal and weight-sensitive aerospace applications.

"Our European aerospace and defense customers are developing increasingly complex systems that require close collaboration with materials suppliers," said Magnolia President and CEO Wayne Tanner. "By establishing this technical presence in the region, we can respond faster, collaborate more effectively and build even stronger relationships with customers as they advance critical programs."

"Magnolia's largest aerospace customers have many manufacturing facilities throughout Europe, the Middle East and Asia. We provide on-site personal technical support to our customer base for complex issues. This arrangement further strengthens our best-in-class support reputation," added Tanner.

About Magnolia Advanced Materials

Magnolia Advanced Materials, Inc., is a privately held manufacturer of custom high-performance epoxy systems known for short lead times and exceptional customer service. Visit MagnoliaAdvanced.com for more information.

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