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ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2026 17:14 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Independent Media Breakthrough: Legal AF and MeidasTouch Sweep Top Podcast Honors at the Webbys

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Independent media scored a decisive victory on the national stage as MeidasTouch's Legal AF podcast and The Intersection podcast took home top honors at the Webby Awards, widely regarded as the "Oscars of the Internet."

Legal AF swept both the Webby Award (judged by the Academy) and the People's Voice Award (voted by the public) for Best News & Politics Podcast. Meanwhile, The Intersection, hosted by Legal AF co-founder Michael Popok, won the People's Voice Award for Best New Podcast- News, Business & Society.

The wins mark a watershed moment for independent journalism and commentary.

"At a time when corporate media is under pressure and too often pulls its punches, our community-backed platform is proving that fearless, fact-driven analysis can not only compete but lead," said Legal AF co-founder and anchor Michael Popok.

A Platform Built on Scale and Trust

Legal AF has rapidly emerged as the #1 law-and-politics YouTube channel, reaching:

  • Over 1.2 million followers and subscribers across all platforms

  • Approximately 40 million monthly views

  • Nearly 3 billion total views

  • Consistent Top 50 ranking among all podcasts on YouTube

  • Strong Top 50 performance on Apple Podcasts in the News category

Both podcasts are part of the MeidasTouch Network, one of the fastest-growing independent media companies in the United States with over 10 million subscribers across all platforms.

A Defining Moment for Independent Journalism

The awards come amid heightened scrutiny of mainstream media institutions and increasing attacks on independent voices. Legal AF and MeidasTouch's success underscore a broader shift: audiences are turning away from traditional gatekeepers and toward trusted, direct-to-consumer platforms for news and legal analysis.

"These awards are more than recognition. They are a signal," Popok added. "The audience is choosing independence, accountability, and authenticity over access journalism and corporate narratives."

About Legal AF

Legal AF is a leading law-and-politics podcast and YouTube channel delivering real-time legal analysis of the most consequential issues shaping American democracy. Co-founded by Michael Popok, the platform blends legal expertise with accessible commentary for a national audience, and is the home for reporting and commentary by thought leaders at the intersection of law and politics such as the ACLU, Democracy Forward, Stand Up for Justice, the Court of History podcast hosted by Sidney Blumenthal and Sean Wilentz, the Unprecedented podcast, hosted by Dina Doll and Michael Popok, the It's Complicated podcast hosted by Renato Mariotti and Asha Rangapa, the Legal AF Monday Night Live podcast, hosted by Dina Doll and Lisa Graves, and All Rise News with Adam Klasfeld.

About MeidasTouch Network

The MeidasTouch Network is the leading pro-democracy media company and fastest growing independent news network in the world. Its primary YouTube channel receives about 300 million views a month, and it is the home of such groundbreaking and top rated podcasts as The MeidasTouch Podcast, Legal AF and The Intersection. It recently obtained a strategic investment to continue its growth strategy to build one of the most impactful newsrooms in the country, and a completely independent media network at scale.

Distributed with support from

Big Auto Accident Attorneys
1 (844) BIG-AUTO
BigAuto.com

Media Contact:
Michael Popok, Popok Media Ventures, LLC
michael@thepopokfirm.com
786.999.4285

SOURCE: MeidasTouch



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/independent-media-breakthrough-legal-af-and-meidastouch-sweep-top-1165409

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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