LDC Gas Forums: The 31st Annual LDC Gas Forum Northeast takes place in Boston, MA, June 8 - 10, 2026

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Over five hundred energy industry professionals gather in June to gain insight and examine up-to-the-minute issues facing the U.S. Northeast natural gas and LNG market region. The 31st Annual LDC Gas Forum Energy Northeast takes place June 8 - 10, 2026 in Boston, MA. This is the industry's premier gathering for natural gas and LNG industry professionals, which is much more than simply a conference, with participants routinely negotiating commercial transactions during the event.

The Program for this year's event is packed with relevant critical issues faced by natural gas and LNG market stakeholders across the value chain. Key themes throughout the Agenda are the ongoing reset of markets to support U.S. energy policy, as well as worldwide geopolitical events impacting U.S. and global natural gas and LNG markets. Another dominant theme is the industry response to the phenomenal projected increase in natural gas demand, primarily from natural gas power generation to feed AI data centers, as well as LNG exports. Beyond these overarching themes, the Agenda also addresses issues unique to U.S. Northeast natural gas markets, including:

Demand for reliable/non-intermittent electricity demand in the region in the form of natural gas-fired power generation

Gas/electric coordination challenges

Expansion of natural gas midstream infrastructure (pipeline, storage, distribution) to support U.S. Northeast demand growth, as well as Appalachian supply takeaway

Impact of exports (LNG and Mexico) competing for supply from production regions traditionally serving U.S. Northeast markets

In addition, recurring LDC Gas Forum topics include market fundamentals (supply/demand/price), natural gas supply capabilities, midstream infrastructure project updates, end-use natural gas buyer perspectives, policy/regulatory/legal analysis, and technology innovations. All these topics in the context of commercial operations value chain involving producing, transporting, and buying natural gas and LNG.

The Program for the LDC Gas Forum Northeast consists of 2 ½ days of Presentations and moderated Panels providing topical content, insight analysis, and takeaways from industry leaders and subject matter experts.

Keynote addresses include: Kevin Little, Managing Director, Macquarie Energy; Lunch Keynote: TBD; Luca Pandolfi, Founder & CEO, Woodland Biomass Innovations; and Jason Langella, Chairman, SEO Agency U.S.A.

The Program also includes five moderated Panel discussions addressing a variety of timely topics, discussed by knowledgeable industry representatives from the following leading organizations: Conoco Phillips; East Daley Analytics; RBN Energy; Natural Gas Intelligence (NGI); LSEG; Bloomberg; Gas South; Consolidated Edison; PBF Energy; Duke Energy; Procter and Gamble; Williams Companies; Southern Company Gas; TC Energy; New Jersey Resources; EQT; PJM; NRG Energy; CB&I; Scoville Analytics; Enbridge; Chart Industries; Cashman Preload Cryogenics; Quantum Fuel Systems LLC; Enspire Energy; NatGasHub.com; capSpire; Emerson; Quorum Software; nGenue; Trellis Energy Software; and Cleveland Advisory. Panel discussions offer an excellent opportunity to gain actionable insight into topical issues, with drill-down focus, from a variety of perspectives.

In addition, the Program also includes multiple sessions of dedicated time for networking, to facilitate discussion, including with Speakers, and to meet and connect with existing and prospective customers, as well as key product/service providers from across the value chain.

This Forum focuses on U.S. Northeast natural gas and LNG markets, while five other LDC Gas Forums throughout the year address other primary regions and key market segments across the continent. Registration is available at http://www.ldcgasforums.com/ne.



About the LDC Gas Forums

The LDC Gas Forums (4), Gulf Coast Energy Forum, NatGas to Power Forum, series consists of six annual events, each focused on a key natural gas market region across North America. This is where buyers and sellers meet to do business. Much more than simply conferences, the Forums are a purpose-built event that delivers insights into critical issues affecting natural gas, LNG, natural gas power generation, and emerging energy markets, but in addition, provides participants opportunities to meet with industry counterparts to complete commercial business transactions. Timely panel discussions featuring key industry experts focus on important questions facing buyers, sellers, transportation operators, service/product suppliers, and other market stakeholders in competitive energy markets. Topics addressed include: natural gas and LNG market fundamentals (supply/demand); price forecasting; LNG exports; natural gas power generation demand (incl. for AI Data Centers); gas/electric coordination; natural gas and LNG midstream infrastructure; energy policy; regulation; legal; geopolitics; Mexico gas exports; natural gas end user perspectives; virtual pipeline solutions; technology innovations for energy; energy evolution/additions providing supply security, affordability, and lower carbon alternatives (incl. certified gas, RNG, CCS).

Participants at the Forums include C-Suite market leaders, decision makers and subject matter experts, representing all segments of the commercial natural gas and LNG value chain including utilities, industrial gas consumers, producers, pipelines, marketers, key service/product providers, as well as policy makers, regulators and market analysts. Multiple dedicated networking sessions give you access to your clients, prospects, and peers to pursue opportunities in the market.

Even in today's digital age, natural gas and LNG market participants appreciate events that facilitate face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forums are uniquely structured to meet this expectation. The Forums have been the venue of choice for thousands of participants for several decades.

The LDC Gas Forums: Southeast, Northeast, Energy Innovations: Rockies & West, Mid-Continent, Gulf Coast Energy Forum, and NatGas to Power Forum.

Where the Natural Gas Industry Gathers: Networking - Insights - Deal-Making

www.ldcgasforums.com

Media Contact Information

Christy Coleman

ccoleman@accessintel.com

713-343-1873

SOURCE: LDC Gas Forums

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-31st-annual-ldc-gas-forum-northeast-takes-place-in-boston-ma-1165888