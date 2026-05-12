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PR Newswire
12.05.2026 17:18 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fortnum & Mason Selects Proximity to Power 'Fortnum's Connect' Clienteling Platform

LONDON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortnum & Mason, the iconic British luxury retailer known for its heritage and exceptional customer service, has partnered with Proximity to launch Fortnum's Connect, a new clienteling platform designed to elevate personalised customer experiences across its retail teams.

The platform provides store teams with a real-time, centralised view of customer profiles, helping them deliver more informed and personalised service on the shop floor.

Built on Proximity's clienteling technology, Fortnum's Connect gives retail teams instant access to customer insights including preferences, purchase history, and recommendations, enabling tailored interactions with greater speed and consistency.

The platform also supports:

  • 1:1 communication via email, SMS, and WhatsApp
  • Customer preference and recommendation management
  • Appointment booking and in-store event management
  • Real-time reporting and analytics

Cathy McCabe, CEO of Proximity, said:

"Fortnum & Mason is one of the most recognisable names in British retail, with a heritage built on exceptional service and customer relationships. With Fortnum's Connect, we're giving store teams the tools and insights they need to deliver that experience consistently at scale. By bringing everything into one place, colleagues can focus on what matters most: building meaningful customer relationships and creating exceptional experiences."

Sean Ghouse, Director of UK Retail, Fortnum & Mason, said:

"Exceptional customer service is part of our DNA at Fortnum & Mason, and it's something we've been extremely proud of throughout our history. But we can never stand still, which is why I'm delighted to be working with Proximity, and with their support we're launching Fortnum's Connect. It allows our customers to build a personal relationship with our teams in-store, and gives us the chance to enhance our existing levels of service. To connect and talk even more meaningfully to our customers in future, means that we can continue to know, and serve them brilliantly."

The partnership reflects the growing importance of clienteling in modern retail, as brands look to create more personal, consistent, and commercially impactful customer experiences.

About Proximity

Proximity is a leading retail clienteling platform for luxury and premium brands. Combining clienteling, appointments, events, transactions, and analytics in a single solution, Proximity helps retailers increase customer lifetime value, improve operational efficiency, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

For press enquiries, please contact:
Lucy Lefroy
Global Head of Marketing, Proximity
lucy@proximityinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2786846/5965669/Proximity_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fortnum--mason-selects-proximity-to-power-fortnums-connect-clienteling-platform-302769776.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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