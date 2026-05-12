Experienced dealmaker O'Regan to join from JLL where he is a Director in its London Capital Markets team

Richard Womack will move into new role as Head of Capital Strategic Partnerships when O'Regan joins in Q4 2026

Cushman Wakefield has appointed one of London's leading investment agents, Jonathan O'Regan, as Head of West End Capital Markets.

West End specialist O'Regan is currently at JLL where he has spent five years as a Director in its London Capital Markets team. Prior to that he spent 11 years at Savills and five years at Avison Young.

O'Regan has advised on numerous landmark transactions contributing to a deal volume exceeding £5 billion. Recent transactions include Lone Star's acquisition of 90 Whitfield Street, a Fitzrovia office, earlier this year, the acquisition of 103-113 Regent Street for a private investor in March 2026, and the sale of Standbrook House at 2-5 Old Bond Street on behalf of a Hong Kong investor in Q4 2025.

Chris Bennett, Head of London Offices Capital Markets at Cushman Wakefield, said: "Jonathan is a strategic hire whose market presence and dealmaking expertise reflects his dynamism, deep experience, and global network. His track record in the core West End markets of W1 and SW1 speaks for itself, while his client base spanning private equity, institutional capital, and Ultra High Net Worth and family office capital is highly complementary to our own. His appointment is excellent news for our clients and contributes to our momentum in capital markets following significant investment across our global business."

Joining Cushman Wakefield in Q4 2026, O'Regan will succeed Richard Womack as the firm's West End investment lead, with Womack moving into a new leadership role as Head of Capital Strategic Partnerships. O'Regan will be part of an experienced London Capital Markets leadership team which also includes Bennett, who joined from Deka at the start of the year, Martin Lay as Chair, Ben Cook as Head of City Capital Markets, and Womack.

Chris Bennett added: "Richard's new role will increase his focus on strategic client relationships and maximises his exceptional ability to unlock complex transactions. Both he, and Jonathan when he joins, contribute to an incredibly strong leadership team, backed by our global capital markets platform and unrivalled occupier insight, which gives our clients a competitive advantage."

About Cushman Wakefield

Cushman Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for occupiers and investors with approximately 53,000 employees in over 350 offices and nearly 60 countries. In 2025, the firm reported revenue of $10.3 billion across its core service lines of Services, Leasing, Capital markets, and Valuation and other. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.

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Contacts:

For Further Information Contact:

Richard Coleman

Head of Communications, APAC EMEA

+44(0)203 296 4326

richard.coleman@cushwake.com