With new leadership team in place, the firm is well positioned for strategic growth led by innovation and accountability

St. Louis, Mo., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lori Olin, Vice President, Communications

press@introba.com

Introba Appoints Ziad Hanna President

With new leadership team in place, the firm is well positioned for strategic growth led by innovation and accountability

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - May 12, 2026 - Introba, a global engineering and consulting firm, today announced that Ziad Hanna has been appointed president, bringing a seasoned industry leader to guide the firm's global strategy, strengthen performance and accelerate growth.

Hanna brings more than 35 years of multidisciplinary experience across the industry, with a track record of leading complex businesses, building strong teams and advancing growth, operations, performance and business development. In his new role, he will lead Introba's global business while working closely with regional leaders to sharpen the firm's strategic direction, deepen client relationships and pursue disciplined growth.

A key priority will be advancing Introba's strategy and performance in North America, a region with significant opportunity and impact for the business. Hanna also will focus on growth across Introba's global markets through enhanced client engagement, expanded market opportunities, operational discipline and potential strategic investments aligned with the firm's long-term direction.

"Ziad's appointment is an important moment for Introba," said Introba CEO Matthew Cummings. "He brings the experience and energy needed to lead this global business - translating our strategic priorities into actionable plans and accelerating growth."

Hanna will work with Introba's regional leadership team, including Karl Miller, senior vice president and regional director, U.S. and Canada; David Glossop, regional director, U.K. and Europe; and Paul Jacobsen, regional director, Australia. He will also collaborate with leaders from Sidara's other global infrastructure brands, including TYLin and Landrum & Brown.

"Introba has an extraordinary foundation of talented people with deep technical expertise and a purpose-driven approach to solving complex challenges for clients," Hanna said. "I'm honored to be selected for this role and to lead a world-class team of problem solvers as we combine cutting-edge digital solutions with emerging innovations and industry-leading sustainability strategies to transform the built environment."

The appointment follows the launch of Introba's new brand platform and comes at a pivotal time for the firm as it moves forward with renewed focus on strategy, growth, operational performance and market leadership.

Prior to joining Introba, Hanna successfully set and implemented strategic growth for the building division of a global engineering and professional services business. He became a key player in engineering for data centers, healthcare facilities, and industrial infrastructure, while growing an award-winning team.

Hanna is a member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec (OIQ); Association Québécoise pour la Maîtrise de l'Énergie (AQME); American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE); and the Canadian Society for Civil Engineering (CSCE).

He earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the Washington University in St. Louis, a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the American University of Beirut, a master's degree in civil engineering from McGill University, and a master's degree in building engineering from Concordia University.

About Introba: Introba is a global engineering and consulting firm with specialists in the U.S., Canada, UK, Europe, and Australia. It partners with clients to improve the performance, reliability, and sustainability of the built environment through mechanical, electrical, technology, security, and fire systems engineering, supported by digital advisory, systems integration, and sustainability consulting services.

Guided by curiosity, ingenuity, and accountability, Introba serves public and private organizations across healthcare, aviation, education, science and technology, transportation, and commercial development to deliver solutions that meet today's needs and adapt to tomorrow's demands.

Introba was formed in 2022, through the merging of Integral Group - pioneers of deep green engineering - and Ross & Baruzzini - a leading technology, security, and engineering firm founded in 1953.

Contact Info



Lori Olin

press@introba.com

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