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ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2026 18:02 Uhr
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Glidewell Presents Study on Antimicrobial 3D-Printed Dentures at Antibiotics 2026 Conference in Barcelona

Oral presentation by senior scientist Maggie Liu highlights in vitro study detailing reduction of salivary biofilm formation on Glidewell 3D-printed dentures

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Maggie Liu, senior principal scientist of R&D materials at Glidewell, a global leader in digital dentistry and restorative innovation, delivered an oral presentation at the prestigious Antibiotics 2026-Advances in Antimicrobial Action and Resistance conference being held May 11-14, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain.

Liu's presentation, titled "The Impact of Novel Antimicrobial 3D-Printed Dentures on Salivary Biofilm Formation: An in vitro Study," showcased Glidewell's patented antimicrobial denture resin and its ability to inhibit microbial growth and biofilm formation on denture surfaces.

The in vitro study utilized pooled human saliva from 30 healthy donors, spiked with a panel of clinically relevant oral pathogens-including Streptococcus mutans, Staphylococcus aureus, MRSA, VRE, and multiple Candida species-and was grown for 24 hours in a DripFlow Biofilm Reactor. Key results demonstrated:

  • 99.94% reduction in total aerobic bacteria

  • 99.82% reduction in total fungi/yeast

  • 99.79% reduction in C. albicans

  • 99.99% reduction in S. aureus

  • Sustained high-level efficacy across most organisms even after 168 hours (equivalent to ~21 days of patient wear) of cumulative exposure

Confocal laser scanning microscopy and quantitative image analysis (BiofilmQ and COMSTAT) further confirmed dramatic reductions in biofilm volume (75.37%), biomass (93.78%), substratum coverage (79.03%), and average thickness (92.37%). A 52-day timelapse study visually illustrated that control dentures accumulated heavy plaque and biofilm, while Glidewell antimicrobial dentures remained significantly cleaner.

"Antimicrobial resistance and biofilm-related infections are growing global health challenges," said Liu. "Our integrated silver-based technology-uniformly distributed medical-grade Silver Sodium Hydrogen Zirconia Phosphate (SSHZP) within the 3D-printed resin-offers a proactive, non-antibiotic solution that dramatically reduces biofilm formation on dentures. I was honored to share this compelling in vitro data at Antibiotics 2026 and contribute to the scientific dialogue on innovative antimicrobial strategies."

Glidewell's patented antimicrobial technology is now being developed for application in other dental appliances. This research and development underscore Glidewell's commitment to advancing oral and systemic health through cutting-edge materials science and digital manufacturing.

Dentists interested in learning more about Glidewell Simply Natural Digital Dentures with antimicrobial properties can visit https://glidewell.com/simplynatural3D or contact a representative at 800-854-7256.

Disclaimer: The results of this saliva biofilm study are from non-GLP, exploratory laboratory testing that was not formally documented and was not submitted as part of the device's 510(k) clearance. They are presented for research purposes only and should not be interpreted as evidence of cleared performance or labeling claims at this time.

About Glidewell
Glidewell, based in Irvine, California, is an industry-leading provider of custom laboratory services, innovative technology and continuing education to dental professionals nationwide.

Contact:
Eldon Thompson
Sr. Director of Marketing
mail@glidewelldental.com

SOURCE: Glidewell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/glidewell-presents-study-on-antimicrobial-3d-printed-dentures-at-anti-1165415

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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