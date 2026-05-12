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ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2026 18:02 Uhr
59 Leser
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ComplianceQuest Appoints Michael Vantusko as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned SaaS Finance Executive with 30+ Years of Experience Joins to Support ComplianceQuest's Next Phase of Growth

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / ComplianceQuest, the leading AI-powered Digital QRC platform that connects Product Lifecycle, Quality, Manufacturing, Safety, and Supplier Management into a single integrated SaaS platform, announced the appointment of Michael J. Vantusko, CPA, MBA as Chief Financial Officer. Vantusko brings more than 30 years of financial leadership experience, with a distinguished track record as CFO at private equity-backed SaaS companies.

Vantusko joins ComplianceQuest from Rithum, LLC, a commerce platform backed by Insight Partners which powers more than $50 billion in annual GMV. He served as CFO and led a $1.1 billion refinancing that improved liquidity and extended the company's growth runway. His career spans CFO roles at MediQuant, Campaign Monitor (now Marigold), Achieve3000, MRI Software, and OverDrive, where he consistently delivered shareholder value through acquisition strategy, capital structure optimization, and the development of high-performing finance teams.

"Mike's appointment marks a pivotal growth moment for ComplianceQuest. As we continue to scale our AI-powered platform and expand into new markets both organically and inorganically, having a seasoned financial leader who understands the dynamics of efficient growth at scale will be invaluable. Mike has a proven ability to build world-class finance organizations make him the ideal partner as we enter our next chapter."

- Prashanth Rajendran, CEO, ComplianceQuest

"I'm thrilled to join ComplianceQuest at such an exciting inflection point. The company's Gartner-recognized product leadership and blue-chip customer base has propelled them into a company of consequence. I look forward to building upon this momentum in partnership with Prashanth and the leadership team in the next phase of the company's journey."

- Michael Vantusko, CFO, ComplianceQuest

Vantusko holds an MBA in Banking & Finance from Case Western Reserve University and a BS in Accounting & Finance from Miami University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

About ComplianceQuest

ComplianceQuest is an AI-powered quality and compliance platform for regulated and risk-intensive organizations. Built natively on the Salesforce platform, ComplianceQuest goes beyond traditional EQMS by applying intelligent automation and predictive insights across quality, risk, supplier, safety, and sustainability processes. By unifying data and enabling connected, closed-loop workflows, ComplianceQuest helps organizations prevent risk, maintain compliance, and continuously improve across products, processes, people, and partners, transforming quality into a driver of trust, resilience, and sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit www.compliancequest.com.

Contact Information:

Shalini Chowdhary
VP, Marketing
408-458-8343 x267
shalini@compliancequest.com

SOURCE: ComplianceQuest



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/compliancequest-appoints-michael-vantusko-as-chief-financial-offi-1165672

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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