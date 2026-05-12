Knight-Hennessy Scholars announces 2026 cohort of 87 new scholars, the most global cohort to date

The 2026 cohort of Knight-Hennessy scholars represents 31 countries and

45 graduate degree programs across Stanford University.

STANFORD, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knight-Hennessy Scholars (KHS) at Stanford University today announced its 2026 cohort of 87 new scholars. This ninth cohort is the most global to date, representing 31 countries with students who will pursue degrees in 45 graduate programs across all seven graduate schools at Stanford. For the first time ever, the cohort includes scholars with citizenship from Croatia, Portugal, United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan.

Knight-Hennessy Scholars is a fully-endowed, multidisciplinary leadership development program for graduate students at Stanford University. Scholars, who come from around the globe, receive up to three years of financial support to pursue graduate studies at any of Stanford's seven schools while engaging in experiences that prepare them to be visionary, courageous, and collaborative leaders capable of taking on the world's most difficult challenges.

"Each year, the Knight-Hennessy community of scholars grows stronger by including more disciplines, more nationalities, and more perspectives," said John L. Hennessy, Stanford University president emeritus and the Shriram Family Director of Knight-Hennessy Scholars. "As a result, the collective capacity to take on the world's most difficult challenges also increases."

Through the King Global Leadership Program, which offers a wide range of workshops, lectures, projects, and experiences that complement scholars' graduate studies, Knight-Hennessy scholars develop in their commitment to the greater good as they prepare to reach their leadership objectives.

"The magic of Knight-Hennessy Scholars happens when scholars explore beyond the constraints of their disciplines and develop tools and approaches that allow them to work across fields," said Tina Seelig, executive director of Knight-Hennessy Scholars. "It is inspiring to watch the transformation from accomplished individuals to truly collaborative leaders."

Among the 2026 scholars, 51 percent hold a non-U.S. passport. This year's cohort includes a record high number of international scholars. Forty-seven percent of U.S. scholars identify as a person of color, and nine percent have served in the U.S. military. The scholars earned undergraduate degrees at 58 different institutions, including 23 international institutions and 21 institutions represented for the first time. Twenty-one percent are the first in their family to graduate from college. The ninth cohort brings the total number of Knight-Hennessy scholars to 682 to date, beginning with the inaugural cohort enrolled in 2018.

The application for the 2027 cohort of Knight-Hennessy Scholars will open June 1, 2026, and is due October 6, 2026. Prospective scholars can attend information sessions to learn about the community, the leadership development program, and the admission process. Knight-Hennessy Scholars has no quotas or restrictions based on region, college or university, field of study, or career aspiration.

Announced in 2016 and launched in 2018, Knight-Hennessy Scholars is named for Phil Knight, MBA '62, philanthropist and co-founder of Nike Inc., and John Hennessy, chairman of Alphabet Inc. and president emeritus of Stanford (2000-2016). Knight-Hennessy Scholars is the largest, university-wide, fully endowed graduate fellowship in the world. Learn more at kh.stanford.edu.

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