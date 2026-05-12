Clio Surpasses US$500 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue

From solo practitioners to the world's largest law firms, in-house counsel, and government legal teams, the legal profession is building its future on Clio

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clio, the global leader in legal AI, today announced it has surpassed US$500 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), placing the company among a rare class of global AI platforms: profitable, accelerating, and category-defining at scale. The milestone follows accelerating organic growth, the US$1 billion acquisition of vLex, the largest M&A transaction in legal technology history, and a US$500 million Series G round led by New Enterprise Associates at a US$5 billion valuation, underscoring a period of momentum without precedent in legal technology.

Clio's platform serves hundreds of thousands of legal professionals across more than 130 countries, with growth accelerating across every segment of the legal market. The world's largest law firms, corporate legal departments, government legal teams, and solo and mid-sized firms across more than 130 countries are all deepening their commitment to Clio simultaneously, a pattern that reflects a profession historically cautious about technological change making a deliberate, generational bet on legal AI.

"The most consequential technology decisions in legal are being made right now, and they will compound for a generation," said Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio. "What US$500 million in ARR reflects is hundreds of thousands of legal professionals who looked at the AI solutions available and chose Clio's Intelligent Legal Work Platform built on the deepest foundation of legal data in the industry. The firms that make that decision today will be the ones defining what legal looks like a decade from now."

"This milestone reflects the compounding power of innovation and durability that we have built and the discipline with which we have built it," said Curt Sigfstead, Chief Financial Officer at Clio. "Reaching US$500 million in ARR while accelerating, profitably, gives us the conviction to invest further, faster. The legal profession is moving into an AI-driven future with more urgency than ever before, and our customers are asking us to drive that leadership."

A Platform Built for Every Corner of the Legal Profession

Clio introduced the Intelligent Legal Work Platform in 2025, establishing a new category in legal technology that brings AI to every dimension of legal work. Built on nearly two decades of powering law firms, the platform combines the business and practice of law in a single experience designed to help legal professionals operate more productively, expand firm capacity, and meet growing client demands in an increasingly AI-driven legal market.

As firms adopt AI at unprecedented speed, the legal profession is moving beyond disconnected point solutions toward platforms capable of supporting the full complexity of modern legal practice. Clio connects the workflows legal professionals rely on to acquire and serve clients, manage matters, deliver legal services, and run their firms within a single platform, enabling firms to deliver higher-quality legal work at greater scale.

The power of Clio's AI comes from the depth of context available across its platform. Because Clio's AI operates within the same system legal professionals use to run their firms and practice law, it can understand the full picture surrounding the work being performed and deliver more accurate insights, more relevant outputs, and more proactive execution.

"The pace at which Clio has advanced its platform over the past six months is without precedent in Clio's history, spanning new products, expanded capabilities, and AI advancements that have fundamentally changed what legal professionals can accomplish," stated Newton. "That velocity is not slowing. We have total conviction, resources, and the urgency to match this moment. And we intend to."

Legal AI That Executes

Clio has deployed agentic capabilities across its platform, marking the next frontier of what legal AI can deliver. Where AI once assisted lawyers with individual tasks, Clio's AI now executes complete legal workflows from a single instruction, automatically drawing on matter context, relevant documents, and the broadest foundation of legal data in the industry. Legal professionals describe the outcome they need. Clio delivers it. That shift is already driving the fastest product growth in the company's history, and its adoption is accelerating across every segment of the legal market.

Nearly Two Decades of Building Trust

Clio's trajectory began in 2008, where co-founders Jack Newton and Rian Gauvreau set out to bring law firms into the cloud. Eighteen years later, Clio operates across offices in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, London, Manchester, Dublin, Sydney, Barcelona, and Bogota and serves customers in more than 130 countries.

"The legal profession holds some of the most consequential work in the world, and the expectation that the technology serving it should be worthy of that work," continued Newton. " Building a foundation that earns that trust, and that gets stronger every day, is what this milestone reflects. It is also what drives everything we do next."

For more information, visit www.clio.com.

About Clio

Clio is the global leader in legal AI, empowering legal professionals and law firms of every size to work smarter, faster, and more securely. Purpose-built for the legal industry, Clio's Intelligent Legal Work Platform streamlines workflows, improves decision-making, and combines powerful technology with industry-leading security. Trusted by hundreds of thousands of legal professionals in more than 130 countries, and approved by over 100 bar associations and law societies worldwide, Clio sets the standard for innovation and client success across the legal profession. Backed by world-class investors and a mission to transform the legal experience for all, Clio is defining the future of legal work through AI. Learn more at www.clio.com.

Media Contact: Mesila Maltezi, Lead Communications Manager, mesila.malltezi@clio.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2978011/Clio_Clio_Surpasses_US_500_Million_in_Annual_Recurring_Revenue.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2978010/Clio_Clio_Surpasses_US_500_Million_in_Annual_Recurring_Revenue.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clio-surpasses-us500-million-in-annual-recurring-revenue-302769780.html