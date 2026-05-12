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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 16:06 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.: Standard Premium Reports Record-Breaking First Quarter Results, Driven by a 21% Increase in Earnings, 22% Return on Equity and Expanded National Footprint

MIAMI, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX) ("Standard Premium"), a leading specialty finance company, today announces compelling financial and operational results through the first quarter of 2026, highlighting the Company's strategic growth in their receivables portfolio, net income, earnings per share (EPS), loan originations and return on equity.

"Our unprecedented results reinforce our disciplined approach to premium finance and how we create real, lasting value for shareholders," says William Koppelmann, CEO, Standard Premium. "Building upon this exceptional performance, we continue to find opportunities to provide dynamic growth beyond our core business model."

Key financial highlights include:

  • Return on equity of 21.90% maintains consistent double digit return on equity.
  • 21.5% increase in net income compared to Q1 2025.
  • Receivables portfolio of $79.3 million, an increase of $6.5 million or 8.9% from 12/31/2025.
  • Loan originations of $44.8 million for three months ended 3/31/2026, an increase of $7.2 million or 16.0%.
  • Basic EPS of $0.13, an increase of 30% over three months ended 3/31/2025.
  • Diluted EPS of $0.10, an increase of 25% over three months ended 3/31/2025.
  • Operating cash flows of $2.3 million for the three months ended 3/31/2026.
  • Gross cost of funds rate decreased by 85 bps, resulting in stronger margins and more competitive pricing.
  • Over 60,000 common shares retired through board approved stock buyback program.
  • State licenses increase to 44 states, an increase of 3 licenses since 12/31/25.

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX), is a specialty finance company which has financed premiums on over $2 Billion of property and casualty insurance policies since 1991. We currently operate in 44 states and are seeking M&A opportunities of synergistic businesses to leverage economies of scale. https://www.standardpremium.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended with regard to our anticipated future growth and outlook. Our actual results may differ from expectations presented or implied herein and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or results.

Additional information concerning risk factors relating to our business is contained in Item 1A Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2026 which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on the Investor Relations section of our website, standardpremium.com.

Media:
Nicholas Turchiano
CPR Marketing
nturchiano@cpronline.com
201-641-1911x35


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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