Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces First Quarter Earnings of $3,282,000 or $0.77 per share; Increases Quarterly Dividend by 33.33% to $0.20 from $0.15 per share

JEFFERSONVILLE, N.Y., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffersonville Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB - JFBC) announced today first quarter net income of $3,282,000 or $0.77 per share compared to $2,718,000 or $0.64 per share for the same quarter in 2025. The increase in quarterly net income compared to 2025 of $564,000 was primarily attributable to an increase in loan interest and fees of $495,000, an increase in securities income of $222,000, and a decrease in the credit loss provision of $239,000. These improvements were partially offset by a decrease in other interest and dividend income of $187,000 and an increase in tax expense of $171,000.

"Earnings momentum from 2025 continued in the first quarter of 2026 with continued loan growth, higher rates on investment securities, and low core deposit expense," said George W. Kinne, Jr., President and CEO, "Despite global events causing economic uncertainty, we are well positioned with ample liquidity, high profitability, and a robust capital position. In light of our favorable position, our Board of Directors is pleased to reward our loyal shareholders with a 33.33% increase in our quarterly dividend from $0.15 to $0.20."

A cash dividend in the amount of twenty cents ($0.20) per share on the common stock of the company was declared at the May 12, 2026 meeting of the Board of Directors. The dividend is payable on June 4, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 26, 2026.

Jeffersonville Bancorp is a one-bank holding company, which owns all the capital stock of Jeff Bank. Jeff Bank maintains ten full-service branches in Sullivan and Orange County, New York located in Anawana Lake Road/Monticello, Eldred, Callicoon, Jeffersonville, Liberty, Livingston Manor, Monticello, Port Jervis, White Lake, and Wurtsboro.

For More Information, call: 845-482-4000

Contact: George W. Kinne, Jr., President - CEO