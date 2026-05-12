DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: Introducing David's Fit Guarantee - An Industry-First Assurance To Help Customers Get The Perfect Fit For Any Dress And Every Event

Designed for real life and every moment worth dressing up for, David's Fit Guarantee provides confidence & peace of mind with any dress purchase -- no waivers, no contracts, no asterisks

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's") today announced the introduction of a first-of-its-kind service commitment, David's Fit Guarantee . No matter the dress -- from bridal gowns, bridesmaids dresses, prom, mother-of-the-bride, and special occasion fashions -- David's Fit Guarantee is a brand assurance that David's will work with guests to get the perfect fit for their body, their style, and their moment; because size doesn't matter, fit does. David's is on a mission to reduce "fit anxiety" for today's shoppers. Whether it means securing the dress in a smaller or larger size, tailoring the fit, or customizing the details, David's is helping brides and party-goers shop with confidence and peace of mind. Shoppers can learn more at davidsbridal.com/fit-guarantee .

David's Fit Guarantee reflects a new era of consumer confidence, rooted in flexibility, personalization, and peace of mind. Whether shopping weeks, months, or even a year ahead of their wedding or special event, customers can trust David's Bridal to deliver the perfect fit in time for their celebration. From expert alterations to size changes along the way, David's can tailor any dress - including gowns and dresses purchased from local boutiques and bridal salons, department stores, or online retailers. With one in every ten engaged couples choosing health and fitness journeys, including GLP-1 use, ahead of their wedding, David's is at the forefront of making sure that brides and all shoppers can securely decide on a dress today, knowing fit and sizing won't be a source of anxiety down the road.

"At David's, we are redefining what customer confidence looks like in modern retail--life happens. Plans evolve. Timelines and lifestyles shift," said Kelly Cook, CEO of David's Bridal. "What makes David's Fit Guarantee possible is something no one else in the industry can offer at scale: vertically integrated production capabilities and the most experienced alterations artisans in bridal and special occasion. That means we can help customers secure the dress they love today without worrying about the fit, size, silhouette, or styling they might need in the future."

Over the past year, David's has seen a 50% increase in rush orders, along with 20% of its bridal customers shifting to shorter dress shopping timelines--opting to buy closer to their big day, moving from nine to 12 months out to six months or less. Anxiety related to fit is a leading stressor when planning for any occasion. David's Fit Guarantee, coupled with its industry-leading inclusive size ranges (0-30 for Bridal and 0-22 for special occasion,) sets a new precedent as the only retailer offering a proactive solution to alleviate fit-related stress.

"Whether her timeline changes, her body changes, her vision evolves, or even if she buys somewhere else, David's is built to adapt with her and her fit needs. This is more than a brand assurance, it's a completely new standard for the bridal and special occasion industry," added Cook.

To celebrate the launch of this industry-first innovation, David's Bridal is offering 50% off all future alterations through the end of the year for anyone that purchases a dress in May - from David's or another store. Customers can stop by their local David's Bridal or visit online for more details. Additionally, David's is actively recruiting for more alterations experts to its team right now, as well as expanding its education partnerships and internship opportunities to continue to foster the next generation of tailors and alterations artisans.

With over 75 years of heritage as the nation's leading bridal authority, connecting with 90% of U.S. brides during their planning journey, David's Bridal is uniquely positioned to lead the industry in addressing the evolving needs of the modern bride and party goer. Whether championing inclusivity and individuality, or tapping technology to drive efficiency with the Pearl AI ecosystem, its "Aisle to Algorithm" transformation is behind everything David's does. By removing a primary friction point for modern shoppers, David's Fit Guarantee transcends traditional retail to become an "invisible engine" of confidence, securing the brand's relevance for a new generation of Gen Z and Millennial shoppers who prioritize personalization and agility.

To book a David's Fit Guarantee appointment, visit davidsbridal.com , or stop by any David's Bridal - appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

For David's Fit Guarantee policy, FAQs and terms and conditions, please visit here .

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ABOUT DAVID'S BRIDAL

With over 75 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform, transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments.

From assuming full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique experience, David's entrance into this new era marks a pivotal moment for retailers going beyond traditional scopes and expanding into new categories.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands to tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research, and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

David's Bridal Media Contact

mediarequests@dbi.com

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SOURCE: DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/introducing-davids-fit-guaranteetm-an-industry-first-assurance-to-help-1166170