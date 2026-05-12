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WKN: 871460 | ISIN: US68389X1054 | Ticker-Symbol: ORC
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ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2026 18:14 Uhr
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VoucherCart Ltd: VoucherCart for Oracle OPERA Cloud Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

VoucherCart enhances its Oracle OPERA Cloud integration with the VoucherCart Reservations Module (VRM), enabling guests to self-redeem prepaid vouchers and gift cards online while automatically creating reservations within Oracle OPERA Cloud PMS

EDINBURGH, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / VoucherCart, the prepaid revenue infrastructure platform for hospitality powering gift cards, vouchers, memberships and experience-led prepaid products, and an Oracle Partner, today announced the launch of the VoucherCart Reservations Module (VRM) for Oracle OPERA Cloud and is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace. Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

The new module introduces an automated workflow that allows guests to redeem vouchers, gift cards and prepaid experiences online while automatically creating the corresponding reservation within Oracle OPERA Cloud PMS.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services that offer unique solutions.

Traditionally, hospitality operators issuing gift cards or vouchers must process redemption manually, with reservation teams validating stored-value products and applying them to bookings within the PMS. The VRM enables guests to redeem prepaid products directly through an online journey, with reservations created automatically in OPERA Cloud and stored value applied to the reservation record in real time.

VoucherCart provides embedded stored-value infrastructure for hospitality operators, enabling the sale, redemption, and management of prepaid products across ecommerce, PMS, and POS environments.

With the introduction of the VRM, prepaid products can function as bookable payment instruments within the OPERA Cloud reservation workflow, allowing hotels and resorts to connect their prepaid commerce channels directly to POS operations.

When a guest redeems a prepaid product online, the system performs real-time validation, creates the associated reservation in OPERA Cloud, and applies the prepaid value to the reservation folio. This ensures prepaid revenue activity is accurately reflected within PMS workflows without manual intervention.

Guests can redeem stored-value products, including:

  • gift cards

  • gift certificates

  • promotional vouchers

  • membership entitlements

  • prepaid accommodation and experience packages.

The reservation and associated prepaid value are then applied automatically within OPERA Cloud.

By embedding prepaid redemption directly within PMS workflows, the VRM helps hospitality operators reduce reliance on phone-based or in-person redemption processes, lower administrative workload for reservations teams, and minimize the risk of manual errors.

Key capabilities of the enhanced OPERA Cloud integration include:

  • Online to PMS Automation: Guests redeem prepaid products online, and reservations are created automatically in OPERA Cloud.

  • Reservation and Folio Alignment: Stored-value balances are validated in real time and applied to the associated reservation record.

  • Operational Efficiency: Reduces manual data entry and administrative processing for reservations teams.

  • Enterprise Control: Supports multi-property operators with centralized prepaid revenue visibility and governance.

"With the introduction of the VRM, hotels can offer guests a self-service redemption journey that creates reservations directly within Oracle OPERA Cloud," said Tom Wardell, Head of Strategic Partnerships at VoucherCart.

"Guests can redeem vouchers, gift cards and prepaid experiences online, while the associated reservation and stored value flow automatically into PMS workflows. This removes manual redemption steps and enables hospitality operators to deliver a seamless prepaid booking experience."

VoucherCart's enhanced Oracle OPERA Cloud integration builds on its established presence on Oracle Marketplace and reinforces the company's commitment to delivering enterprise-grade prepaid revenue infrastructure for hospitality operators.

This announcement complements VoucherCart's integration with Oracle Simphony, enabling prepaid product issuance and redemption at POS, and its integration with Oracle Payments, supporting secure online prepaid transactions.

Availability
VoucherCart for Oracle OPERA Cloud, including VRM capability, is available on the Oracle Marketplace under the VoucherCart for OPERA listing:

https://marketplace.oracle.com/listings/139586111

More information is available at:

https://vouchercart.com/oracle-opera-gift-cards/

About Oracle's Partner Program

Oracle's partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support.

To learn more, visit:

https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

Trademark

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Media Contact

Tom Wardell
Head of Strategic Partnerships
VoucherCart
tom.wardell@vouchercart.com
+44 (0)131 608 0111

SOURCE: VoucherCart



Related Documents:
  • VoucherCart_Oracle


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vouchercart-for-oracle-opera-cloud-now-available-on-oracle-cloud-1164774

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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