Clear Capital Acquires AI-Powered Computer Vision Real Estate Leader, Restb.ai

Bringing together Restb.ai, CubiCasa and Clear Capital will strengthen industry-leading solutions for the entire real estate ecosystem



RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Clear Capital , the national real estate analytics, data solutions, and valuation technology company, today announced its acquisition of Restb.ai , a Barcelona-based leader in AI-powered computer vision technology for the valuation and real estate industries, to bring deeper property intelligence to real estate decision-making globally.

This acquisition adds Restb.ai's image recognition and data enrichment capabilities to Clear Capital's product suite, which also includes CubiCasa , the digital floor plan and virtual tour company Clear Capital acquired in 2021. Together, Clear Capital, CubiCasa and Restb.ai will help customers to holistically understand the information that shapes real estate and mortgage decisions - from valuation and floor plans to property condition and characteristics - reducing blind spots in property analysis and supporting faster, more confident decisions.

"Joining forces with Restb.ai allows us to modernize the valuation landscape. By embedding AI-driven property intelligence into our valuations and mobile floor plan technology, we're increasing accuracy of decision making for housing finance," said Duane Andrews , CEO of Clear Capital. "These enhancements will bring greater transparency and data quality to real estate decisions. Together, we are empowering our customers with a sophisticated, modern framework that brings confidence to every real estate decision."

Clear Capital and CubiCasa plan to integrate Restb.ai's technology across their platforms while retaining the Restb.ai brand.

"Clear Capital shares our vision for turning visual property data into trusted, decision-ready intelligence," said Xavi Hernando , CEO and Co-Founder of Restb.ai. "This empowers Restb.ai with additional resources to accelerate innovation while continuing to support the customers, partners, and brands that have made us a leader in AI-powered computer vision for real estate."

"Our unique synergies will equip real estate professionals with the data required to enable better decisions, smoother workflows, and more accurate alignment between buyers, lenders, and properties," added Antoni Costa , COO of Restb.ai.

"By integrating with Restb.ai, we're excited to create even more value to the MLS and Real Estate ecosystem," said Jeff Allen , President of CubiCasa. "With this combination, we can provide additional value and capabilities to the real estate industry with the same 5 minute scan."

This acquisition builds on Clear Capital's 2025 strategic investment from GTCR , which supported the company's plans to expand its technology platform, strengthen its data and valuation offerings, and pursue strategic acquisitions. With CubiCasa and now Restb.ai, Clear Capital is advancing that strategy by bringing together complementary capabilities to reduce blind spots in property analysis and strengthen confidence in real estate decisions.

To learn more about Clear Capital's solutions, visit www.clearcapital.com .

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About Clear Capital:

Clear Capital is a national real estate analytics, data solutions and valuation technology company with a simple purpose: to build confidence in real estate decisions to strengthen communities and improve lives. Our goal is to provide customers with a complete understanding of nearly every U.S. property through our AI-driven analytics, data solutions, valuation services and automated appraisal review platforms. Our commitment to excellence - wherever it leads, whatever it takes - is embodied by our team members across our brands and has remained steadfast in this pursuit since our first order in 2001.

About Restb.ai:

Restb.ai, the leader in AI-powered computer vision for real estate for over 10 years, provides image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry's top brands and leading innovators, reaching more than 1 million real estate agents. Its advanced technology automatically analyzes property imagery to unlock visual insights at scale, empowering real estate companies with relevant, actionable property intelligence. Restb.ai processes more than 2 billion property photos monthly that help clients turn visual data into structured, decision-ready intelligence. Learn more at Restb.ai .

About CubiCasa:

CubiCasa is a global real estate technology company that enables agents, photographers and brokers to create accurate floor plans and immersive interactive tours using nothing more than a smartphone. With the mission of placing a floor plan on every U.S. listing, CubiCasa is helping elevate listing content and empower home-buyers with better information.

Media Contact

Caliber Corporate Advisers for Clear Capital

clearcapital@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Clear Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/clear-capital-acquires-ai-powered-computer-vision-real-estate-le-1165913