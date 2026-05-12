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WKN: 915246 | ISIN: US6153691059 | Ticker-Symbol: DUT
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 17:07
389,00 Euro
+2,10 % +8,00
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MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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MOODYS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
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390,00391,0018:44
390,00391,0018:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 17:06 Uhr
18 Leser
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BIGBANK AS: Moody's Affirms Bigbank's Ratings and Assessments

Moody's Ratings (Moody's) has affirmed all ratings and assessments of Bigbank AS:

  • Long-term and short-term deposit ratings: Ba1/NP
  • Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA: ba2
  • Long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings: Baa2/P-2
  • Long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments: Baa2(cr)/P-2(cr)

The negative outlook on the long-term deposit ratings is maintained.

For more information, visit: www.moodys.com

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 March 2026, the bank's total assets amounted to 3.4 billion euros, with equity of 298 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 196,000 active customers and employs over 650 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Argo Kiltsmann
Member of the Management Board
Telephone: +372 5393 0833
Email: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee
www.bigbank.ee


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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