Georgetown Economics Professor Adriana Kugler to Headline Panel Discussion at 2026 RNEF

SIMI VALLEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Economist and Georgetown University professor Adriana Kugler will headline a featured panel discussion at the 2026 Reagan National Economic Forum. The event will take place on Friday, May 29, 2026, at 7 a.m., at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

Dr. Kugler will join Dr. Doug Holtz-Eakin for a timely conversation titled "Conversation Over Coffee: Themes and Big Ideas Driving the Day," moderated by Kyla Scanlon.

The panel will open with a focused exchange on the economic forces shaping policy, markets, and global development. The Reagan National Economic Forum convenes leading policymakers, academics, and industry voices to examine the most pressing economic challenges and opportunities facing the United States and the global economy. This early session is designed to frame key themes that will carry throughout the day's discussions, offering attendees direct insight from two highly experienced economic leaders.

Adriana Kugler has an extensive background in public policy, global finance, and academic research. She is currently a Full Professor at the McCourt School of Public Policy and in the Department of Economics at Georgetown University, where she has spent more than 15 years in both academic and leadership roles, including Vice Provost for Faculty.

Kugler previously served as a Governor of the Federal Reserve Board from September 2023 through August 2025, where she contributed to major committees addressing financial stability, banking oversight, and institutional governance.

Kugler was the U.S. Executive Director of the World Bank from 2022 to 2023, where she was recognized with the U.S. Treasury's Chase Award for her contributions to the multilateral development system. Her work has earned national and international recognition, including being named one of Barron's 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance in both 2024 and 2025, and inclusion among Bloomberg Línea's 500 most influential people in Latin America.

Attendees and interested participants can learn more about the 2026 Reagan National Economic Forum and its full agenda by visiting the official event page . Secure your access to one of the year's most influential economic gatherings and gain direct exposure to the ideas shaping tomorrow's policy and financial landscape.

About Adriana Kugler

Adriana Kugler is an American economist and a full professor at Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy and Department of Economics. She earned her Ph.D. in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley, and a joint BA in Economics and Political Science with First Class Honors from McGill University. Her research has been widely published in leading journals, including the American Economic Review and the Journal of Labor Economics, and has informed major global reports from institutions such as the World Bank, the OECD, and the Inter-American Development Bank.

About the Event

The Reagan National Economic Forum is an annual gathering hosted at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. The forum brings together top policymakers, economists, business leaders, and thought leaders to engage in substantive discussions on economic policy, innovation, and global financial trends. Through panels, keynote sessions, and collaborative dialogue, the event provides a platform for advancing ideas that influence both national and international economic strategy.

Media Inquiries:

Adriana Kugler

adrianakugler11@gmail.com

Phone: 7865519491

SOURCE: Adriana Kugler

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/georgetown-economics-professor-adriana-kugler-to-headline-panel-discussion-at-2026-rnef-1166181