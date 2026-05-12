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ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2026 19:02 Uhr
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Tax990 Unveils Comprehensive Resource Library for Last-Minute Form 990 Filers Before May 15 Deadline

Free 990 checklists, templates, spreadsheets, and volunteer event guides now available as the May 15 deadline closes in.

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Tax990, an IRS-authorized e-file provider for nonprofit tax returns, announced the full availability of its online resource library designed to guide nonprofits through every stage of their Form 990 preparation-from organizing financial records to transmitting the completed return with the IRS.

With the May 15 deadline for calendar-year organizations approaching, Tax990 made its entire collection of free guides, spreadsheets, video walkthroughs, and interactive checklists available to all nonprofits.

The Annual 990 Preparation Checklist

The 990 filing checklist walks organizations through five sequential phases to ensure compliance and filing accuracy. First, to prevent last-minute scrambles, Tax990 provides guidance for gathering all necessary documents and assigning team responsibilities up front. From there, pre-made spreadsheets eliminate data gaps by capturing all revenue, expense, donor, and financial records in a single pass.

Tax990 then recommends using their filing platform to make sure all schedules are included and an error check has been completed. Before submitting the form, built-in Tax990 features make it easy to stop costly discrepancies, reconcile figures, validate entries, and secure board approval. All this enables nonprofits to transmit a clean, complete return with a clear activity trail.

The Volunteer Checklist: From Recruitment to Thank you

Along with its filing tools, Tax990 has assembled a guide for helping nonprofits maximize their volunteer programs. The collection covers the full arc of a volunteer event, including: setting goals, choosing event formats, organizing volunteers, and confirming logistics. Plus, social media image suggestions and an email template for volunteer recruitment help build visibility beforehand.

Step-by-Step Video Walkthroughs for Every Filer

For organizations that learn best by watching, Tax990 has produced a growing library of video resources. A "getting-started" walkthrough video introduces first-time filers to the Tax990 platform, while the dedicated balance sheet video breaks down one of the most commonly misunderstood sections of the return. New videos are added consistently, making the library a growing resource worth bookmarking well beyond the May 15 deadline.

All of these resources are freely accessible without a Tax990.com account. Nonprofits that need to file or extend before May 15 can register and begin a return in minutes.

Tax990 Webinars: Live Guidance for Nonprofits Navigating the May 15 Deadline

For organizations that want real-time guidance before the deadline, Tax990 offers a series of webinars led by nonprofit filing experts. These sessions are designed to address the most common pain points nonprofits encounter when completing Form 990, including schedule selection, financial reconciliation, and understanding IRS requirements for different organization types.

During live webinars, attendees can submit questions during each session and walk away with clear action items. Upcoming webinars are listed on the Tax990 website and are free to attend. Recordings of past sessions are also available for nonprofits that missed a live event or want to revisit specific topics before submitting their return.

The Tax990 Blog: Practical Answers to the Questions Nonprofits Are Actually Asking

The Tax990 blog serves as an ongoing reference for nonprofit administrators, board members, and finance teams who need clear, plain-language answers to Form 990 questions. Posts cover a wide range of topics, from explaining the difference between Form 990, 990-EZ, and 990-N, to walking through specific schedules, extension procedures, and state filing requirements. The blog is updated regularly with content timed to the nonprofit tax calendar, making it a reliable resource not just in the weeks before May 15, but year-round.

Nonprofits wishing to file Form 990 before May 15 are encouraged to go to https://www.tax990.com/ and sign up for a free account.

About Tax990

Tax990 is the premier, IRS-authorized e-file provider of nonprofit tax forms. Tax990 provides solutions for nonprofits that are required to file Form 990-N, 990-EZ, 990, 990-PF, 990-T, CA Form 199, CA Form 109, Form 8868, Form 1120-POL, and Form 8038-CP. With advanced features and affordable pricing, the goal of Tax990 is to help nonprofits file easily, so they can continue to keep doing good.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, has created cutting-edge software solutions for e-filing and business management since 2009. The company's suite of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, TaxExemptBonds, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

For all media inquiries, please contact Caleb Flachman, Marketing Manager, at caleb@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: Tax990



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tax990-unveils-comprehensive-resource-library-for-last-minute-fo-1166168

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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