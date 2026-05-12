Emersoft LLC: Emersoft Expands Internationally Through Partnership with Gardners to Power UK Bookstore Commerce on Shopify

Upcoming Gardners integration will help UK booksellers connect catalog data, availability, ecommerce, Shopify POS-connected operations, and TikTok Shop access through one integrated system.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Emersoft, the St. Petersburg-based team behind the Emersoft Books Shopify App, today announced an upcoming partnership with UK book wholesaler Gardners. The collaboration will enable UK booksellers to access Gardners' catalog data and availability through Emersoft's platform, delivering a modern, Shopify-native way to automate ecommerce, POS-connected bookstore operations, and more from one integrated system.

After successfully serving more than 100 booksellers across the United States, Emersoft is bringing its Shopify-native bookstore infrastructure to the UK market. Set to be available in early June 2026, the Gardners and Emersoft Books App integration will help UK booksellers connect their Shopify stores to Gardners catalog and availability data, support ecommerce and Shopify POS-connected operations, and tap into TikTok Shop through Shopify's native sales channel capabilities.

For independent booksellers, the integration is designed to reduce the manual work that often sits between running a physical bookstore and selling online. Catalog data, product availability, ecommerce listings, customer orders, and POS-connected workflows should not have to live in disconnected systems. With the upcoming Gardners integration, UK booksellers will have a clearer path to operate through Shopify while keeping more sales in their own store.

"After working with more than 100 booksellers in the US, we have seen the same pattern again and again: booksellers want modern ecommerce, stronger catalog access, and fewer disconnected systems," said Marcin Ruman, Founder, Emersoft.

"Partnering with Gardners gives UK booksellers a practical path to run catalog data, availability, Shopify ecommerce, POS-connected workflows, and TikTok Shop selling through one connected ecosystem. The goal is simple: help booksellers say yes to more customers and keep more sales in their own store," said Pawel Marciniuk, Co-Founder and CTO, Emersoft.

"At Gardners, through our partnership with Emersoft, we are focused on enabling booksellers to access the ever-growing digital marketplace more easily. By making our data and availability accessible through modern platforms and providing access to our fast and efficient CDF service, we aim to support retailers in expanding their reach, improving efficiency, and continuing to thrive both in-store and online," said Nigel Wyman, Chief Sales Officer, Gardners.

The Emersoft Books Shopify App helps bookstores manage catalog data, import titles, automate fulfillment workflows, handle pre-orders, enrich product metadata, and connect online selling with broader bookstore operations inside Shopify. The product is built for bookstores, authors, publishers, and book-focused creators who need a direct-to-reader commerce system without building custom infrastructure themselves.

The upcoming Gardners integration expands that model for the UK market by connecting domestic UK catalog and availability data into Emersoft's Shopify-native bookstore system. For omnichannel booksellers, this creates a stronger operational bridge between online storefronts, physical retail, Shopify POS, and emerging sales channels like TikTok Shop.

"This collaboration is just getting started," added Marcin Ruman. "We are excited for what is ahead and for the role this can play in helping UK booksellers modernize without losing the independence, customer relationships, and community presence that make their stores matter."

The Gardners integration is expected to be available in early June 2026, with onboarding details and launch information to be shared directly with UK booksellers ahead of release.

About Emersoft

Emersoft builds Shopify-native commerce infrastructure for bookstores, authors, publishers, and book-focused creators. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Emersoft has served more than 100 US-based booksellers through the Emersoft Books Shopify App, which helps merchants manage catalog data, import titles, automate fulfillment workflows, support pre-orders, enrich product metadata, and connect online selling with broader bookstore operations inside Shopify. Emersoft is also a Certified Shopify Partner, offering Shopify design, development, onboarding, and technical support for merchants building or expanding their bookstore on Shopify. Learn more at emersoft.co.

About Gardners

Gardners Books is one of the world's leading book wholesalers and distributors of English-language books, providing booksellers worldwide with instant access to more than 500,000 in-stock titles for fast and efficient delivery. With a broad range of in-stock titles, reliable distribution, and a focus on supporting booksellers, Gardners provides a one-stop supply solution across print, digital integration, and direct-to-consumer fulfillment services. Learn more at gardners.com.



Media Contact



Organization: Emersoft LLC

Contact Person Name: Marcin Ruman

Website: https://www.emersoft.co

Email: marcin@emersoft.co

City: St. Petersburg

State: FL

Country: United States

SOURCE: Emersoft LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/emersoft-expands-internationally-through-partnership-with-gardners-to-1166134