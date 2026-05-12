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ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2026 20:14 Uhr
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TCS Fuel: TransConnect Services Named #2 Best Place to Work in Tennessee 2026 by Best Companies Group

Memphis-based fuel program leader recognized for outstanding workplace culture and employee-first programs.

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / TransConnect Services (TCS), a leader in fuel cards and fleet savings for trucking companies, ranks #2 out of all participating companies in the 2026 Best Places to Work in Tennessee program.

This annual statewide award distinguishes organizations that excel among employers in creating supportive, engaging, and dynamic workplaces, highlighting the highly competitive nature of the recognition. The prestigious honor, announced on February 23, 2026, recognizes TCS for its outstanding workplace culture, as determined through a rigorous evaluation.

About 75% of the scoring stems from confidential employee survey responses on culture, leadership, benefits, and work-life balance, with the remaining 25% based on information submitted by TCS about policies and practices.

"TCS has built a culture where every team member feels valued, empowered, and part of a second family," said Chris Courts, President and Managing Director at TCS.

"From open and honest communication to shared goals and genuine integrity, our people are the reason we deliver outstanding 24/7 support to trucking fleets across the country and fulfill our original goal of helping to level the playing field between the small carriers and their large carrier competitors. This #2 ranking reflects the passion and dedication of our entire team."

The company's employee-focused programs are paramount. TCS offers an educational assistance program that covers up to $15,000 per year toward tuition and books, encouraging team members to pursue education goals. Its wellness initiatives reward healthy lifestyle choices with additional paid time off (PTO), while regular celebrations of milestones, birthdays, and work anniversaries create a fun and supportive environment.

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, TCS operates its 24/7 customer service with a strong emphasis on community involvement and professional growth. This honor underscores TCS's commitment to fostering an open, inviting atmosphere where employees thrive, directly benefiting the thousands of trucking clients who rely on its fuel program for industry-leading discounts and service.

About TransConnect Services
Formed in 2014, TransConnect Services (TCS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Apex Capital Corp, is a fuel card platform for the trucking industry. The mission of TCS is to level the playing field between small- to medium-sized carriers and larger fleets. TCS wants each client to enjoy the benefits of exceptional customer service and receive the best possible savings. TCS is committed to responsive, personal service. For more information, visit the TCS website or call 844-827-3835.

Media Contact
Dax Johnson
dax.johnson@apexcapitalcorp.com
817-665-2553

SOURCE: TCS Fuel



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/transconnect-services-tcs-named-%232-best-place-to-work-in-tennessee-2026-by-best-comp-1166199

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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