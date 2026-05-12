Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms how organizations operate, lead, and innovate, Dr. Towanna Burrous, founder of the Institute for Coaching Innovation (ICI), announces the release of her new book, Where AI Meets Empathy: Coaching the Human Side of Innovation, now available on Barnes & Noble and on Amazon in Kindle format.

Where AI Meets Empathy: Coaching the Human Side of Innovation

At a time when businesses are investing heavily in AI capabilities, Where AI Meets Empathy introduces a critical and often overlooked insight: while technology is advancing at unprecedented speed, human-centered leadership has not kept pace. The book positions coaching as the essential bridge between technological innovation and human development.

Drawing on doctoral research, real-world coaching engagements, and ICI's proprietary frameworks, Dr. Burrous offers a comprehensive model for integrating artificial intelligence into leadership and coaching practices without sacrificing empathy, cultural awareness, or ethical responsibility.

"Artificial intelligence will shape the future-but humanity must lead it. Coaching is how we make sure we don't lose ourselves in the process."

A New Leadership Imperative

Where AI Meets Empathy reframes coaching as more than a professional development tool-it-establishes coaching as the "human infrastructure" required to support leaders navigating AI-driven transformation.

Through a blend of research, case studies, and practical frameworks, the book addresses pressing questions facing organizations today:

How can leaders maintain trust and psychological safety in AI-augmented environments?

What role does emotional intelligence play when decision-making is increasingly data-driven?

How can organizations scale innovation without eroding culture and human connection?

Research-Informed, Practice-Driven Insights

The book builds on Dr. Burrous's doctoral research examining the effectiveness of virtual and in-person coaching, highlighting how trust, presence, and connection are either strengthened or diminished through technology-mediated interactions.

Expanding on these findings, Where AI Meets Empathy introduces three models for ethical AI integration developed by the Institute for Coaching Innovation, including:

The Augmented Coaching Integration (ACI) Model

The AI-Enhanced Coaching (AIEC) Framework

The ICI 5-Phase Model

These models provide organizations with a structured, ethical approach to incorporating AI into leadership development while maintaining human-centered values.

Why This Book Matters Now

Recent industry trends show that organizations are increasingly using AI not only for productivity but also for decision-making, reflection, and emotional support. This shift has created a leadership gap-where technological capability is expanding faster than leaders' ability to manage its human impact.

"Coaching is no longer a luxury. It is the human infrastructure that helps leaders navigate complexity, culture, and change in the age of AI."

About the Author

Dr. Towanna Burrous is the founder and president of the Institute for Coaching Innovation (ICI), formerly CoachDiversity Institute. She is an executive coach, educator, and thought leader specializing in culturally responsive coaching, leadership development, and ethical AI integration.

With more than a decade of experience coaching leaders across industries and training thousands of coaches globally, Dr. Burrous is recognized for advancing coaching as a strategic capability in the future of work.

Availability

Where AI Meets Empathy: Coaching the Human Side of Innovation is currently available on Barnes & Noble and on Amazon in Kindle format.

About the Institute for Coaching Innovation (ICI)

The Institute for Coaching Innovation (ICI), formerly CoachDiversity Institute, is an ICF-accredited organization dedicated to advancing coaching excellence through culturally responsive practice, leadership development, and innovation. ICI prepares coaches and organizations to lead effectively in a rapidly evolving, AI-augmented world.

Source: Institute for Coaching Innovation

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Source: Mkdigiworld