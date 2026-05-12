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WKN: A0Q9UR | ISIN: CH0045659973 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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WEST AFRICA MINING HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2026 21:02 Uhr
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Leone Asset Management, Inc.: Leone Asset Management Launches New Advisory Division to Unlock Exclusive Access to West Africa's Mining and Agribusiness Land Opportunities

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Leone Asset Management (OTCID:LEON) is proud to announce the launch of its new advisory division, JP Anderson Land and Mineral Advisory (JPA), a pioneering landowner-focused advisory firm dedicated to transforming access to mining and agribusiness resources across West Africa.

JPA is uniquely positioned to bridge the critical gap between customary landowners and reputable investors in Sierra Leone, Liberia and other countries in West Africa. By representing landowners exclusively, JPA ensures fair, transparent lease agreements while securing Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) and maximizing value through rents, equity participation, and community development partnerships.

What sets JPA apart is its ability to offer JP Anderson - and its strategic partners - a "first look" at premium land assets before they reach the broader market. This early access enables preferential co-investment and acquisition opportunities in high-potential mining and agribusiness projects, creating a major strategic advantage in a region where trusted land access remains the greatest bottleneck.

Founded in 2012 and licensed by the Central Bank of Sierra Leone as a Financial Advisor firm, JP Anderson has built a strong reputation in investment banking, advisory services, and resource-based transactions throughout West Africa. The launch of JPA further strengthens its position by controlling the front end of the opportunity pipeline.

"Land is the Gateway to West Africa's resource wealth, and Leone Asset puts JP Anderson at the forefront of that Gateway," said James Price, CEO of Leone Asset. "This isn't just a consulting firm - it's a pipeline engine for proprietary deals and a platform that turns each land agreement into long-term value for both landowners and investors."

JPA's innovative dual-revenue model combines immediate cash flow from investor engagement fees with long-term, recurring success fees from landowners, aligning incentives while creating a scalable and sustainable financial platform for growth.

Key advantages of JPA include:

  • Exclusive early access to vetted land opportunities across 15+ districts

  • Strong alignment with customary landowners to ensure community-backed projects

  • Integrated advisory across mining and agribusiness sectors to unlock dual-use potential

  • Risk mitigation through FPIC compliance and environmental safeguards

  • Long-term recurring revenue through lease participation, royalties, and equity structures

With JPA, JP Anderson moves from reactive investing to owning the front end of the opportunity pipeline - leading the way in responsible, ethical resource development across West Africa.

About Leone Asset Management

Leone Asset Management is a multinational holding and development company focused on natural resources, infrastructure, agriculture, land & mining advisory, and emerging market opportunities throughout West Africa and other developing regions. Through its subsidiaries and strategic partnerships, the company identifies, structures, and supports high-potential projects with a focus on responsible development and long-term value creation. LeoneAsset.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. In this context, forward-looking statements may address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipates," "beliefs," "estimates," "expects," "intends," " plans," "seeks," "will," and other terms with similar meaning. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matter that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements based are reasonable, it can provide no assurances that these assumptions will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements, risk, and uncertainties, and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

Contact:
James Price
JPriceceo@gmail.com

SOURCE: Leone Asset Management, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/leone-asset-management-launches-new-advisory-division-to-unlock-excl-1164328

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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