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ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2026 21:02 Uhr
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LiberNovo Launches Maxis Series - Purpose-Built for Big & Tall Users

Official launch June 16 - deposit pre-sales open May 13 across the EU

HONG KONG / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / LiberNovo today announced the Maxis Series, a new line of ergonomic chairs built for users 5'10" to 6'7" tall and weights up to 181 kg. Maxis fills a gap in the market: few truly ergonomic seating options exist for taller, larger-framed professionals. Big and tall users have long been pushed into chairs that run too narrow, too short in the backrest, and leave legs dangling off undersized seat pans.

Standard ergonomic chairs concentrate pressure on larger users, leading to chronic lower back pain, hip numbness, and fatigue. Maxis addresses this with a 52 cm deep seat platform, a BIFMA-certified reinforced frame rated to 181 kg, a widened structure, and LiberNovo's Dynamic Support system, recalibrated for higher body mass to deliver continuous, responsive support across five recline stages from 105° to 160°. The Bionic FlexFit Backrest is height-optimized to track the full length of a taller spine through every posture shift.

Maxis is available in three configurations: Maxis Manual (manual lumbar) as a clean entry point, Maxis Electric (motorized lumbar) for effortless adjustment, and Maxis Airflow (motorized lumbar with premium Gabriel fabric) for users who want performance and refinement together. All three come in Graphite or Glacier. LiberNovo is simultaneously launching the Omni SE, a streamlined manual-adjust version of its flagship, and the Omni Pro, which adds active seat ventilation for long work sessions.

All three products officially launch June 16, 2026. Deposit pre-sales open May 13 across the EU and run through June 16. A €10 refundable deposit unlocks a €30 discount coupon, valid on orders of €1,000 or more through December 31, 2026, plus a bonus one-year extended warranty for orders completed by July 31. All purchases are covered by EU consumer protection law, including a 14-day right of withdrawal from delivery. Deposits remain refundable through August 30; after that, deposits and associated discount codes expire. Tiered gift bundles reward orders from €600 and up.

About LiberNovo
LiberNovo is a premium ergonomic brand pioneering Dynamic Ergonomics, a design philosophy built on the principle that your environment should never work against you. Through proprietary technologies including the Bionic FlexFit Backrest and automatic recline systems, LiberNovo products continuously adapt to every shift in how you move and work.

Learn more at www.libernovo.com.

Media Contact:
Name: Cassie Kuang
Email: pr@libernovo.co

SOURCE: LiberNovo



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/libernovo-launches-maxis-series-purpose-built-for-big-and-tall-users-1165569

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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