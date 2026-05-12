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WKN: A12GDT | ISIN: US30292L1070 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
12.05.26 | 21:54
22,270 US-Dollar
+0,45 % +0,100
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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FRP HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2026 22:02 Uhr
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FRP Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results

Mining Royalties Volume Up 7.9% and Revenue Per Ton Up 6.5%

Multifamily and Industrial Occupancy Pressured; Re-Leasing the Near-Term Priority

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH), a full-service real estate investment and development company with four distinct business segments including Multifamily, Industrial and Commercial, Development, and Mining and Royalty Lands, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Key results for the quarter ended 2026 include (compared with the first quarter 2025):

Q1 2026 Financial Highlights:

  • Net loss of $0.7 million or $(0.04) per share, versus net income of $1.7 million or $0.09 per share

  • Pro rata NOI of $8.9 million versus $9.4 million, down 5%

  • Multifamily portfolio occupancy of 92.1% across 1,827 units versus 94.0%

  • Industrial & Commercial occupancy of 69.9% ex-Chelsea, down from 85.2%

  • Mining royalties: volume up 7.9%, revenue per ton up 6.5%

  • Closed Altman Logistics acquisition October 21, 2025; first full quarter of platform integration

"Our first quarter results reflect the headwinds we flagged exiting last year, including occupancy pressure across our DC multifamily assets, industrial vacancies in Maryland that we are working to re-lease, and elevated G&A from the integration costs related to the Altman acquisition," said John Baker III, CEO of FRP Holdings. Baker continued, "Mining royalties continue to be a bright spot, with volume and pricing both moving favorably for the second consecutive quarter. We have more capital deployed in active development today than at any point in recent history, and over the next two years, lease-up of that pipeline will reshape our earnings profile. Near-term, our focus is straightforward: re-lease the Maryland industrial portfolio, stabilize occupancy in the DC multifamily assets, and deliver our active development projects on schedule."

Operating Performance Snapshot (dollars in thousands)

Metric

Q1 2026

Q1 2025

Net Income Attributable to the Company

$

(687

)

$

1,710

Pro Rata NOI

$

8,861

$

9,364

Multifamily Pro Rata NOI

$

4,084

$

4,630

Industrial & Commercial NOI

$

758

$

1,139

Mining Royalty NOI

$

3,782

$

3,284

Q1 Consolidated Results of Operations

  • Net loss of $687,000 or $(0.04) per share, versus net income of $1,710,000 or $0.09 per share in Q1 2025

  • Pro rata NOI of $8.9 million versus $9.4 million in Q1 2025, with the decline driven by lower Multifamily and Industrial NOI partially offset by higher Mining Royalty NOI

  • Total revenues of $10.6 million, up 2.8%, as a 15% increase in mining royalty revenue and $164,000 of joint venture management fee revenue from the Altman platform offset a 5% decline in lease revenue

  • G&A of $4.1 million, up $1.5 million versus Q1 2025, driven by $311,000 higher audit fees, $173,000 of valuation and accounting consulting fees, $110,000 of IT consulting and higher wages all primarily related to the Altman acquisition

  • Net investment income decreased $873,000, reflecting reduced earnings on cash equivalents on lower balances and rates ($650,000) and lower lending venture income ($223,000) on smaller loan balances

  • Equity in loss of joint ventures was an unfavorable $584,000, driven by lower revenues and higher expenses

Multifamily Segment

  • Pro rata NOI of $4.1 million, down $546,000 or 12% versus Q1 2025; portfolio-wide occupancy of 92.1% across 1,827 units, down from 94.0% a year ago

  • Decline concentrated in DC assets: Dock 79 NOI down $104,000 with occupancy declining 630 bps to 89.3%; The Maren NOI down $96,000 with occupancy declining 230 bps to 91.6%; The Verge NOI down $148,000 with occupancy declining 370 bps to 89.8%; Bryant Street NOI down $195,000 on higher operating costs

  • Greenville assets flat with Riverside NOI up $12,000 and occupancy up 410 bps to 97.0%; .408 Jackson NOI down modestly with occupancy at 95.3%

  • Renewal rate increases ranged from 0.6% to 6.1% across the portfolio

Industrial and Commercial Segment

  • NOI of $758,000, down $381,000 or 33% versus Q1 2025

  • Ten buildings in service totaling 773,356 sq ft of industrial and 33,708 sq ft of office; blended occupancy of 47.5%, reflecting the 258,279 sq ft Chelsea Road spec warehouse currently 100% vacant and in lease-up

  • Excluding Chelsea, occupancy was 69.9% versus 85.2% in Q1 2025, with the further decline driven by additional non-renewing leases on top of the prior tenant eviction

  • Chelsea contributed $218,000 of depreciation and $80,000 of operating costs in the quarter with no offsetting revenue

  • Re-leasing the Maryland portfolio remains the primary near-term NOI driver for this segment

Mining Royalty Segment

  • Revenue of $3.7 million, up $483,000 or 15% versus Q1 2025; royalty tons up 7.9%, revenue per ton up 6.5%

  • Operating profit before G&A of $3.4 million, up $432,000; operating margins above 91%

  • NOI of $3.8 million, up $498,000 or 15% year-over-year, the second consecutive quarter of double-digit underlying growth, with both volume and pricing trending favorably

Development and Active Pipeline

  • Harford County residential lots: 228 of 344 lots sold (vs. 195 at Q4 2025); $30.0 million of $31.1 million commitment returned, $7.1 million recorded as profit to date

  • Lakeland, FL warehouse and Broward County, FL warehouse: substantial completion expected Q2 2026

  • Woven, Greenville, SC: under construction, substantial completion expected late 2027

  • Estero Phase 1, Naples/Ft. Myers, FL: under construction, substantial completion expected late 2027

  • Lake County, FL warehouses (SREP JV): substantial completion of first warehouse expected Q1 2027

  • Riverfront Phase III/IV received second-stage PUD approval October 10, 2025; Phase III not currently in development, with property taxes now expensed rather than capitalized. Phase IV under entitlement.

Altman Logistics Platform

  • First full quarter following the October 21, 2025, closing of the Altman Logistics Property acquisition

  • Development segment recognized $163,000 of joint venture management fee revenue from the three minority-interest warehouse projects acquired in the Altman transaction

  • Acquired projects include warehouses in Delray Beach, FL (199,476 sq ft completed Q1 2026; additional 392,976 sq ft of land for two warehouses); Hamilton, NJ (170,800 sq ft substantial completion Q1 2026); Parsippany, NJ (140,031 sq ft, substantial completion Q2 2026); and Southwest Ranches, FL (335,617 sq ft land acquisition contracted for 2026)

  • Several former Altman employees joined FRP as part of the transaction, providing in-house origination capability across Florida and New Jersey

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (ET). Analysts, stockholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-877-545-0320 (passcode 784509) within the United States or by joining the webcast at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3158/54012. International callers may dial 1-973-528-0002 (passcode 784509). Audio replay will be available until May 13, 2027, by accessing it at the same link. The webcast replay will also be available on the Company's investor relations page (https://investors.frpdev.com/) following the call.

Additional Information

Our investor relations website is https://investors.frpdev.com and we encourage investors to use it as a way of easily finding information about us. We promptly make available on this website, free of charge, the reports that we file or furnish with the SEC, press releases, quarterly earnings presentations, investor presentations, and corporate governance information, and you may subscribe to Email Alerts to be notified of new information posted to this site.

Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to: the possibility that we may be unable to find appropriate investment opportunities; levels of construction activity in the markets served by our mining properties; demand for flexible warehouse/office facilities in our markets; multifamily demand in Washington D.C. and Greenville, South Carolina; our ability to obtain zoning and entitlements necessary for property development; the impact of lending and capital market conditions on our liquidity; our ability to finance projects or repay our debt; general real estate investment and development risks; vacancies in our properties; risks associated with developing and managing properties in partnership with others; competition; our ability to renew leases or re-lease spaces as leases expire; illiquidity of real estate investments; bankruptcy or defaults of tenants; the impact of restrictions imposed by our credit facility; the level and volatility of interest rates; environmental liabilities; inflation risks; cybersecurity risks; and construction costs; as well as other risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings; including but not limited to; our annual and quarterly reports. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, other than as imposed by law, as a result of future events or new information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, and (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.

Investor & Media Contacts:

Robert Winters or Abe Plimpton
FRPH@alpha-ir.com
312-445-2870

Comparative Results of Operations for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025

Consolidated Results

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

Change

%

Revenues:

Lease revenue

$

6,713

7,072

$

(359

)

-5.1

%

Mining royalty and rents

3,717

3,234

483

14.9

%

Joint venture management fee revenue

164

-

164

Total revenues

10,594

10,306

288

2.8

%

Cost of operations:

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

2,842

2,607

235

9.0

%

Operating expenses

2,130

1,859

271

14.6

%

Property taxes

1,025

938

87

9.3

%

General and administrative

4,085

2,577

1,508

58.5

%

Total cost of operations

10,082

7,981

2,101

26.3

%

Total operating profit

512

2,325

(1,813

)

-78.0

%

Net investment income

1,688

2,561

(873

)

-34.1

%

Interest expense

(708

)

(695

)

(13

)

1.9

%

Equity in loss of joint ventures

(2,615

)

(2,031

)

(584

)

28.8

%

Income before income taxes

(1,123

)

2,160

(3,283

)

-152.0

%

Provision for income taxes

(202

)

526

(728

)

-138.4

%

Net income

(921

)

1,634

(2,555

)

-156.4

%

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

(234

)

(76

)

(158

)

207.9

%

Net income attributable to the Company

$

(687

)

1,710

$

(2,397

)

-140.2

%

Multifamily Segment (Pro rata consolidated and pro rata unconsolidated)

Three months ended March 31, 2026

(dollars in thousands)

2026

%

2025

%

Change

%

Lease revenue

$

8,014

100.0

%

8,305

100.0

%

(291

)

-3.5

%

Depreciation and amortization

3,375

42.1

%

3,287

39.6

%

88

2.7

%

Operating expenses

2,889

36.0

%

2,625

31.6

%

264

10.1

%

Property taxes

950

11.9

%

970

11.7

%

(20

)

-2.1

%

Cost of operations

7,214

90.0

%

6,882

82.9

%

332

4.8

%

Operating profit before G&A

$

800

10.0

%

1,423

17.1

%

(623

)

-43.8

%

Depreciation and amortization

3,375

3,287

88

Unrealized rents & other

(91

)

(80

)

(11

)

Net operating income

$

4,084

51.0

%

4,630

55.7

%

(546

)

-11.8

%

Apartment Building

Units

Pro rata NOI
Q1 2026

Pro rata NOI
Q1 2025

Avg. Occupancy Q1 2026

Avg. Occupancy Q1 2025

Renewal Success Rate Q1 2026

Renewal % increase Q1 2026

Dock 79 Anacostia DC

305

$

801,000

$

905,000

89.3

%

95.6

%

63.6

%

6.1

%

Maren Anacostia DC

264

$

759,000

$

855,000

91.6

%

93.9

%

55.6

%

3.7

%

Riverside Greenville

200

$

234,000

$

222,000

97.0

%

92.9

%

60.6

%

0.6

%

Bryant Street DC

487

$

1,344,000

$

1,539,000

92.1

%

92.5

%

63.6

%

1.9

%

.408 Jackson Greenville

227

$

341,000

$

356,000

95.3

%

97.2

%

41.9

%

5.3

%

Verge Anacostia DC

344

$

605,000

$

753,000

89.8

%

93.5

%

62.5

%

1.2

%

Multifamily Segment

1,827

$

4,084,000

$

4,630,000

92.1

%

94.0

%

Multifamily Segment (Consolidated - Dock 79 & The Maren)

Three months ended March 31, 2026

(dollars in thousands)

2026

%

2025

%

Change

%

Lease revenue

$

5,195

100.0

%

5,424

100.0

%

(229

)

-4.2

%

Depreciation and amortization

2,007

38.7

%

1,995

36.8

%

12

.6

%

Operating expenses

1,726

33.2

%

1,585

29.2

%

141

8.9

%

Property taxes

610

11.7

%

635

11.7

%

(25

)

-3.9

%

Cost of operations

4,343

83.6

%

4,215

77.7

%

128

3.0

%

Operating profit before G&A

$

852

16.4

%

1,209

22.3

%

(357

)

-29.5

%

Multifamily Segment (Pro rata unconsolidated)

Our Multifamily Segment has four unconsolidated joint ventures (Bryant Street, The Verge, Riverside, and .408 Jackson). Riverside was moved from the Development segment to the Multifamily segment in 2022, Bryant Street and .408 Jackson moved as of the beginning of 2024 and The Verge moved effective July 1, 2024, each upon reaching lease up stabilization.


Three months ended March 31, 2026

(dollars in thousands)

2026

%

2025

%

Change

%

Lease revenue

$

5,181

100.0

%

5,349

100.0

%

(168

)

-3.1

%

Depreciation and amortization

2,276

43.9

%

2,193

41.0

%

83

3.8

%

Operating expenses

1,974

38.1

%

1,780

33.3

%

194

10.9

%

Property taxes

618

11.9

%

625

11.7

%

(7

)

-1.1

%

Cost of operations

4,868

94.0

%

4,598

86.0

%

270

5.9

%

Operating profit before G&A

$

313

6.0

%

751

14.0

%

(438

)

-58.3

%

Industrial and Commercial Segment

Three months ended March 31, 2026

(dollars in thousands)

2026

%

2025

%

Change

%

Lease revenue

$

1,200

100.0

%

1,347

100.0

%

(147

)

(10.9

%)

Depreciation and amortization

566

47.1

%

391

29.1

%

175

44.8

%

Operating expenses

326

27.2

%

233

17.3

%

93

39.9

%

Property taxes

127

10.6

%

80

5.9

%

47

58.8

%

Cost of operations

1,019

84.9

%

704

52.3

%

315

44.7

%

Operating profit before G&A

$

181

15.1

%

643

47.7

%

(462

)

(71.9

%)

Depreciation and amortization

566

391

175

Unrealized revenues

11

105

(94

)

Net operating income

$

758

63.2

%

$

1,139

84.6

%

$

(381

)

(33.5

%)

Mining Royalty Lands Segment Results

Three months ended March 31, 2026

(dollars in thousands)

2026

%

2025

%

Change

%

Mining royalty and rent revenue

$

3,717

100.0

%

3,234

100.0

%

483

14.9

%

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

226

6.1

%

178

5.5

%

48

27.0

%

Operating expenses

19

0.5

%

16

0.5

%

3

18.8

%

Property taxes

75

2.0

%

75

2.3

%

-

-

%

Cost of operations

320

8.6

%

269

8.3

%

51

19.0

%

Operating profit before G&A

$

3,397

91.4

%

2,965

91.7

%

432

14.6

%

Depreciation and amortization

226

178

48

Unrealized revenues

159

141

18

Net operating income

$

3,782

101.7

%

$

3,284

101.5

%

$

498

15.2

%

Development Segment Results

Three months ended March 31, 2026

(dollars in thousands)

2026

2025

Change


Lease revenue

$

319

301

18

Joint venture management fee revenue

163

-

163

Total revenues

482

301

181

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

43

43

-

Operating expenses

59

25

34

Property taxes

213

148

65

Cost of operations

315

216

99

Operating profit before G&A

$

167

85

82

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - As of December 31 (In thousands, except share data)

Assets:

March 31
2026

December 31
2025

Real estate investments at cost:

Land

$

182,887

182,936

Buildings and improvements

310,168

309,132

Projects under construction

57,354

45,032

Total investments in properties

550,409

537,100

Less accumulated depreciation and depletion

91,412

88,558

Net investments in properties

458,997

448,542

Real estate held for investment, at cost

12,741

12,626

Investments in joint ventures

155,065

153,084

Net real estate investments

626,803

614,252

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash including $10,889 and $11,394 of restricted cash at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

107,859

105,361

Accounts receivable, net

1,950

1,874

Federal and state income taxes receivable

1,279

1,071

Unrealized rents

1,299

1,264

Deferred costs

3,637

3,768

Goodwill

6,893

6,893

Other assets

669

662

Total assets

$

750,389

735,145

Liabilities:

Notes payable, net

$

203,916

192,554

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

17,122

12,148

Other liabilities

2,407

2,317

Deferred revenue

3,401

3,356

Deferred income taxes

66,901

66,900

Deferred compensation

1,546

1,524

Tenant security deposits

699

689

Total liabilities

295,992

279,488

Commitments and contingencies

Equity:

Common stock, $.10 par value 25,000,000 shares authorized, 19,170,275 and 19,109,541 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,917

1,911

Capital in excess of par value

71,730

71,368

Retained earnings

354,523

355,210

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

8

24

Total shareholders' equity

428,178

428,513

Noncontrolling interests

26,219

27,144

Total equity

454,397

455,657

Total liabilities and equity

$

750,389

735,145

Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, FRP presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to our Board of Directors, management and investors regarding certain trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, purposes of determining management incentive compensation and budgeting, forecasting and planning purposes. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Pro rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation

Three months ending 3/31/26 (in thousands)

Industrial and
Commercial
Segment

Development
Segment

Multifamily
Segment

Mining
Royalties
Segment

Unallocated
Corporate
Expenses

FRP
Holdings
Totals

Net income (loss)

$

138

768

(1,893

)

2,590

(2,524

)

(921

)

Income tax allocation

43

236

(510

)

795

(766

)

(202

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

181

1,004

(2,403

)

3,385

(3,290

)

(1,123

)

Less:

Unrealized rents

-

-

46

-

-

-

Management fee revenue

-

163

-

-

-

163

Interest income

804

7

877

1,688

Plus:

Unrealized rents

11

-

-

159

-

124

Professional fees

-

12

51

-

-

63

Equity in loss of joint ventures

-

(33

)

2,636

12

-

2,615

Interest expense

-

-

626

-

82

708

Depreciation/amortization

566

43

2,007

226

-

2,842

General and administrative

-

-

-

-

4,085

4,085

Net operating income (loss)

758

59

2,864

3,782

-

7,463

NOI of noncontrolling interest

-

-

(1,304

)

-

-

(1,304

)

Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures

-

178

2,524

-

-

2,702

Pro rata net operating income

$

758

237

4,084

3,782

-

8,861

Pro rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation

Three months ending 3/31/25 (in thousands)

Industrial and
Commercial
Segment

Development
Segment

Multifamily
Segment

Mining
Royalties
Segment

Unallocated
Corporate
Expenses

FRP
Holdings
Totals

Net income (loss)

$

492

905

(1,169

)

2,259

(853

)

1,634

Income tax allocation

151

278

(369

)

694

(228

)

526

Income (loss) before income taxes

643

1,183

(1,538

)

2,953

(1,081

)

2,160

Less:

Unrealized rents

-

-

-

-

-

-

Interest income

-

1,027

-

-

1,534

2,561

Plus:

Unrealized rents

105

-

3

141

-

249

Professional fees

-

-

31

-

-

31

Equity in loss of joint ventures

-

(71

)

2,090

12

-

2,031

Interest expense

-

-

657

-

38

695

Depreciation/amortization

391

43

1,995

178

-

2,607

General and administrative

-

-

-

-

2,577

2,577

Net operating income (loss)

1,139

128

3,238

3,284

-

7,789

NOI of noncontrolling interest

-

-

(1,478

)

-

-

(1,478

)

Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures

-

183

2,870

-

-

3,053

Pro rata net operating income

$

1,139

311

4,630

3,284

-

9,364

SOURCE: FRP Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/frp-holdings-inc.-reports-fiscal-2026-first-quarter-results-1166218

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.