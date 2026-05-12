National Energy Services Reunited Corp: NESR Announces Participation in Upcoming Roadshows, Conferences & Events

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:NESR) an international, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, today announced that the senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences and events.

U.S. Southeast NDR with UBS on 13-14 May 2026 - NESR executive team will hold 1x1 and group meetings with investors and analysts in Florida; Goldman Sachs Middle East Energy Symposium on May 14 - NESR CEO will participate in a virtual fireside chat with analysts; Oman Petroleum & Energy Show (OPES) on 18-20 May - Muscat, Oman - NESR will participate in Oman's largest energy show, including multiple senior management to contribute on various panels; Europe NDR with Bank of America on 8-12 June - NESR executive team will hold 1x1 and group meetings with investors and analysts, across multiple countries in Europe; U.S. Northeast NDR with Barclays on 15-17 June - NESR executive team will hold 1x1 and group meetings with investors and analysts in New York & Connecticut; Future Investment Initiative (FII) PRIORITY Europe on 17-19 June - Rome, Italy - NESR CEO will participate in an exclusive FII summit, with world leaders from both the Middle East and around the world; J.P. Morgan Energy, Power, Renewables & Mining Conference on 23-24 June - NYC, New York - NESR management will host 1x1 meetings with investors, and NESR CEO will participate in a fireside chat on June 24th from 9:45-10:15am ET; Raymond James Aspen Energy Summit on 13-14 August - Aspen, Colorado - NESR CEO will participate in a series of unique industry roundtable discussions and investor meetings; Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on 8-10 September - NYC, New York - NESR management will host 1x1 meetings with investors. Additionally, NESR CEO will participate in a fireside chat; Pickering Energy Partners Conference on 28-30 September - Austin, Texas - NESR management will host 1x1 meetings with investors; U.S. Midwest NDR with Piper Sandler in early October - NESR executive team will hold 1x1 and group meetings with investors and analysts in the Midwest; WPC Energy Congress on 11-15 October - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - NESR CEO and management will participate in the 25th WPC Energy Congress, a premier global energy sector gathering; FII 10th Anniversary Edition on 26-29 October - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - NESR CEO will join global leaders and investors at the 10th Edition of FII; Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) on 2-5 November - Abu Dhabi, UAE - NESR will showcase new technologies and case studies across its portfolio, including ongoing produced water & mineral projects, at the world's largest Oil & Gas industry event; Capital One Securities Energy Conference on 1 December - New Orleans, Louisiana - NESR management will host 1x1 meetings with investors;

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical fact may be forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements are contained in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in such filings.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them and to the risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any new information or future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. You should read this communication in conjunction with other documents which the Company may file or furnish from time to time with the SEC.

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 7,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in 16 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lubna Hamdan

National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

lubna@nesr.com

For inquiries regarding NESR, or for investor queries, please contact:

Blake Gendron

National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

832-925-3777

investors@nesr.com

SOURCE: National Energy Services Reunited Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/nesr-announces-participation-in-upcoming-roadshows-conferences-and-events-1166208