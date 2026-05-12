Bluewater: Mission Foods Featured in Griddle Nation, the New Community Cooking Series Now Airing on National Television

World's Leading Tortilla Brand Appears in Episode 6: Taco 'Bout Delicious and Episode 10: Tailgate Feast: Game Day Grub on Gusto TV and RFD-TV

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Griddle Nation, a 30-episode celebration of griddle-loving home cooks across the nation airing weekly on Gusto TV and RFD-TV, features Mission Foods in two episodes this season: Episode 6: Taco 'Bout Delicious, airing today, and Episode 10: Tailgate Feast: Game Day Grub, airing June 9.

Griddle Nation is hosted by Chef Nate Lippy and "Not-a-Chef" CJ Frazier, two griddle cooking enthusiasts who bring energy, humor, and culinary creativity to every episode. Each week, the show explores a new food theme, from smashburgers and hibachi to campsite cuisine and elevated eats, featuring three original recipes, a community viewer battle poll, and viewer submissions curated and produced for broadcast.

MISSION is the world's leading brand for tortillas and wraps, with a presence in over 112 countries. Owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., the brand has long been a staple in kitchens around the world, known for its commitment to quality, authentic flavors, and products that bring families and friends to the table.

Mission Foods' tortillas and wraps appear in two of the season's episodes: Episode 6: Taco 'Bout Delicious and Episode 10: Tailgate Feast: Game Day Grub, two themes where the brand fits naturally on the griddle.

New episodes premiere Tuesdays on Gusto TV at 5:30pm and 11pm ET, and Wednesdays on RFD-TV at 9pm ET, with additional airings on Thursdays. The series airs on Gusto TV and RFD-TV, with plans to expand distribution to reach broader audiences domestically and internationally. Recipes, episode guides, and community content are available at griddlenation.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world's leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With a presence in over 112 countries, MISSION products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit missionfoods.com.

About Griddle Nation

Griddle Nation is a 30-episode celebration of griddle-loving home cooks across America, produced by Bluewater. Hosted by Chef Nate Lippy and "Not-a-Chef" CJ Frazier, the show features weekly themed episodes, original recipes, and a vibrant community of griddle enthusiasts. The series airs weekly on Gusto TV and RFD-TV. Find episodes, recipes, and more at griddlenation.com. Follow the show at @griddlenationshow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Bluewater

Bluewater is a fully converged production and branded entertainment studio headquartered in Clearwater, FL. With 25 years of proven performance, Bluewater develops, produces, and distributes original content that connects brands with audiences across television, digital, and social platforms. Known for its award-winning work and disruptive thinking, Bluewater unites creative, production, and media disciplines to deliver breakthrough results for brands across consumer categories.

Media Contact

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Director, Marketing & Operations

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SOURCE: Bluewater

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mission-foods-featured-in-griddle-nation-the-new-community-cooki-1166251