Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - The Vancouver Investment & Wealth Expo is proud to announce its upcoming event, scheduled for October 17 & 18, 2026, at the prestigious Vancouver Convention Centre. As British Columbia's premier financial forum, the Expo is strategically timed to provide investors with the critical insights needed for year-end tax planning and strategic portfolio adjustments.

Spanning the full spectrum of the financial landscape, the Expo will host over 140 exhibitors. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with representatives from virtually every sector of the investment world, including:

Junior mining and exploration

Real estate

Private equity

Fintech

Traditional wealth management services

A Revolution in Education: Silent Discovery Theatres

In a first for Vancouver investment events, the Expo will feature three "Silent Discovery" Theatres. To ensure a truly immersive and distraction-free environment, attendees will utilize high-fidelity wireless headsets to listen to leading market experts. This innovative approach eliminates floor noise, allowing for a focused, classroom-style experience in the heart of the exhibition hall.

"We have curated this event to be more than just a trade show; it is a strategic tool for the modern investor," says the Expo organizing team. "By hosting this in October, we are aligning with the natural rhythm of the financial year, giving our attendees the edge they need to optimize their wealth before the calendar turns."

EXHIBITOR OPPORTUNITIES NOW OPEN

Applications for exhibitors are currently being accepted. Companies looking to showcase their investment products to a highly motivated audience of retail and accredited investors are encouraged to apply early, as space is filling rapidly given the high demand for this inaugural event.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:

Comprehensive Market Access: From precious metals to emerging tech, meet the leaders driving today's markets.

Expert-Led Sessions: Continuous presentations on market timing, tax-loss harvesting, and global economic trends.

Networking: Connect with fellow investors and financial professionals in a world-class venue.

About the Vancouver Investment & Wealth Expo:

The Vancouver Investment & Wealth Expo is dedicated to connecting the investment community with high-growth opportunities and expert financial education. It serves as a central hub for investors seeking to diversify their portfolios and refine their financial strategies.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297212

Source: Vancouver Investment & Wealth Expo