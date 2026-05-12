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WKN: A1JWB7 | ISIN: FR0010417345 | Ticker-Symbol: DBV
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 19:50
3,456 Euro
-0,80 % -0,028
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4623,53422:58
3,4663,53622:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 22:34 Uhr
145 Leser
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DBV Technologies S.A.: DBV Technologies to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at Nasdaq

Châtillon, France, May 12, 2026

DBV Technologies to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at Nasdaq

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT) (the "Company"), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at Nasdaq, which is being held May 19, 2026 in New York, NY. Mr. Tassé's presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, at 9:00 am ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed here and will also be available on the Events section of the Company's Investors website: https://dbv-technologies.com/investor-overview/events/

A replay will also be available on DBV Technologies' website for 90 days after the event.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV Technologies is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary VIASKIN patch technology to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), the VIASKIN patch is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual's underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin's immune tolerizing properties. DBV Technologies is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company's food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of the VIASKIN Peanut Patch in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company's ADSs (each representing five ordinary shares) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (DBVT - CUSIP: 23306J309).

For more information, please visit www.dbvtechnologies.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

VIASKIN is a registered trademark of DBV Technologies.

Investor Contact
Jonathan Neely
DBV Technologies
jonathan.neely@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Brett Whelan
DBV Technologies
brett.whelan@dbv-technologies.com

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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