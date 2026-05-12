Stéphane de La Faverie, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Nadine Graf, President, EMEA, UK&I, and Emerging Markets, of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) will participate in the Morgan Stanley Luxury Conference 2026 in Paris on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. CEST.

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the fireside chat on Tuesday, May 19th from 4:00 p.m. 4:45 p.m. CEST at http://www.elcompanies.com/investors. The webcast will be archived on the site.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers, marketers and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products, and is a steward of luxury and prestige brands globally. The Company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD, and BALMAIN Beauty.

ELC-F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260512105970/en/

Contacts:

Investors: Rainey Mancini

rmancini@estee.com

Media: Brendan Riley

briley@estee.com