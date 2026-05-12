Cannes, France--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - The 79th Cannes Film Festival returns to the French Riviera from May 12-23, bringing together filmmakers, actors, premieres, restored classics, and international red carpet events.

Photo credit: Remington Jay Perregaux Courtesy of Mirimode Productions LLC

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Grammy-winning violinist, producer, and entrepreneur Miri Ben-Ari is scheduled to serve as Music Director and featured performer during the festival's opening segment alongside actress Eye Haidara.

Grammy award winning violinist Miri Ben-Ari rehearsing for the Cannes film festival opening ceremony

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Ben-Ari is scheduled to perform an original score she composed specifically for the Opening Ceremony, accompanying the opening text delivered by Mistress of Ceremonies Eye Haidara at the Grand Théâtre Lumière. The ceremony is scheduled for May 12 at 7 p.m. at the Palais des Festivals and will be broadcast internationally.

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Recent appearances by the Grammy-winning violinist have included a halftime performance at Game 7 of the NBA Finals. In a statement, she described the Cannes performance as an opportunity to present her music before an international film audience.

Ben-Ari is known for her work blending violin with genres including Hip Hop, Latin, EDM, and Afrobeat. She also serves as CEO and co-founder of MusicX, parent company of Boombap.co, and has worked in music, technology, and public advocacy initiatives.

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Source: Hexa PR Wire