Tortoise Capital Announces Distributions for TYG

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. announced that its closed-end fund, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG), has declared a monthly distribution of $0.475 per share.

Fund Ticker Distribution

Amount Distribution Target

of AverageNAV Distribution

Frequency TortoiseEnergy Infrastructure Corporation TYG $0.475 10%-15% Monthly

TYG monthly distributions will be payable on June 30, 2026, July 31, 2026, and August 31, 2026, to stockholders of record on the respective dates of June 3, 2026, July 24, 2026, and August 24, 2026.

TYG previously announced the declaration of a regular May monthly distribution payable on May 29, 2026, to stockholders of record on May 22, 2026.

TYG stockholders should note that the distributions payable on May 29, 2026, to stockholders of record as of May 22, 2026, and on June 30, 2026, to stockholders of record as of June 3, 2026, will not be payable with respect to shares of common stock issued pursuant the exercise of transferable rights under TYG's previously announced anticipated rights offering. Further information is available at: https://tortoisecapital.com/news/tortoise-energy-infrastructure-corporation-tyg-announces-terms-of-rights-offering/.

For book purposes, the source of distributions for TYG is estimated to be approximately 0 to 20% ordinary income, with the remainder as return of capital.

About Tortoise Capital

With approximately $10.8 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, Tortoise Capital's record of investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As an early investor in midstream energy, Tortoise Capital believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is under way. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is an SEC-registered fund manager that invests primarily in publicly traded companies in the energy and power infrastructure sectors-from production to transportation to distribution. For more information about Tortoise Capital, visit www.TortoiseAdvisors.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation. For additional information on this fund, please visit https://tortoisecapital.com/cef/tortoise-energy-infrastructure-corp/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Media Contacts

Craft & Capital

Chris Sullivan chris@craftandcapital.com

Rob Jesselson rob@craftandcapital.com

SOURCE: Tortoise Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/tortoise-capital-announces-distributions-for-tyg-1166269