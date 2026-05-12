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PR Newswire
12.05.2026 23:06 Uhr
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Sensor Tower acquires AppMagic; adding dedicated SMB solution to comprehensive suite of digital intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensor Tower, a leading provider of data on the digital economy, announced today the acquisition of AppMagic, a service for mobile app market intelligence that will serve as Sensor Tower's new small and medium-sized business (SMB) offering.

Founded in 2016, AppMagic provides competitive intelligence to SMB organizations and is best known for its market research capabilities and insights into the mobile gaming ecosystem. With the acquisition of AppMagic, Sensor Tower furthers its commitment to provide best-in-class insights to the entire app ecosystem, including for small mobile gaming studios and indie developers

"Today marks an exciting chapter in the evolution of Sensor Tower's mobile app intelligence," said Oliver Yeh, Co-Founder and CEO of Sensor Tower. "We look forward to bringing together the AppMagic and Sensor Tower teams, technology, and products to deliver a SMB offering that will support all stages of the mobile app and gaming ecosystem."

Sensor Tower's market insights are used by thousands of enterprise customers worldwide. Yet, the mobile app market continues to grow - with 149 billion new downloads across millions of apps in 2025 alone, according to Sensor Tower's State of Mobile Report. This sustained growth signals a clear opportunity for Sensor Tower to better serve and support all segments of the mobile app market.

"Joining Sensor Tower opens up a new level of capability for AppMagic's users," said Max Samorukov, Founder and CEO of AppMagic. "Our customers will now be introduced to richer data and a broader view of the market than ever before. For anyone trying to understand where the market is moving and how to grow within it, this is a meaningful step forward."

This acquisition reaffirms Sensor Tower's commitment to be the premier data provider for the gaming community, building on its expertise in mobile apps and expanded coverage in PC/Console and Live Ops Intelligence. Sensor Tower's mobile app intelligence suite is part of a comprehensive platform including Pathmatics Digital Advertising Insights, Web Insights, and Audience Insights.

About Sensor Tower
Sensor Tower is a global provider of digital intelligence solutions, empowering companies to understand consumer behavior and market performance across mobile apps, digital platforms, and gaming ecosystems. Headquartered in San Francisco, Sensor Tower's insights are trusted by more than 2,500 enterprises worldwide.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sensor-tower-acquires-appmagic-adding-dedicated-smb-solution-to-comprehensive-suite-of-digital-intelligence-302768777.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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