Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - NeuroCatch Inc., a leader in objective cognitive brain health assessment, today announced a research partnership with The Geneva Foundation (Geneva), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing military medical research and warfighter readiness. Through this collaboration, NeuroCatch's technology will support innovative research initiatives aimed at improving cognitive health outcomes for military service members.

The NeuroCatch Platform is an objective neurophysiological brain function assessment tool that delivers rapid, evidence-based evaluations of cognitive brain health at the point of care in approximately six minutes. Using electroencephalography (EEG) technology, it measures key brain vital signs - including attention, auditory sensation, and cognitive processing - providing clinicians and researchers with precise, actionable data to support informed decision-making and personalized care.

Geneva brings extensive expertise in advancing military medical research programs and a strong commitment to warfighter health. This partnership reflects a shared dedication to deploying innovative tools that advance cognitive resilience and performance among military personnel.

"We are honored to partner with The Geneva Foundation in advancing research that directly supports our military service members," said Derek Norsworthy, CEO of NeuroCatch Inc. "Objective measurement of brain function is critical to improving how cognitive health is assessed and monitored in high-performance and high-risk environments. We are proud to contribute and look forward to a lasting and growing partnership."

"We are excited to partner with NeuroCatch Inc. to bring innovative, objective brain health technologies into military research," said Elise Huszar, President and CEO of The Geneva Foundation. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to advance evidence-based solutions that enhance warfighter readiness and resilience. By integrating cutting-edge technology into our research portfolio, Geneva is better positioned to support the long-term health and performance outcomes of Service members."

About the NeuroCatch Platform

The NeuroCatch Platform is available for sale in the U.S. It is not intended as a stand-alone or adjunctive diagnostic device and does not identify the presence or absence of clinical diagnoses. The platform is intended to be used in conjunction with other cognitive assessments and is not a diagnostic tool for any specific brain health condition.

For more information, visit www.neurocatch.com.

About The Geneva Foundation

Geneva is a mission-driven organization with 30+ years of experience advancing operationally relevant, unique research aligned with military health priorities to strengthen mission success and force readiness. Geneva accelerates military medical research and development into fielded capability, bridging the gap between discovery and deployment to deliver solutions that meet evolving operational demands. With deep expertise in research operations, government contracting, and strategic collaboration, Geneva enables the transition from research investment to measurable operational impact.

For more information, visit www.genevaUSA.org.

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Source: Pressmaster DMCC