Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - A2ZCryptocap Inc. (TSXV: AZC.P) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order") and move to semi-annual reporting ("SAR"). The Blanket Order is a Canadian securities regulators' pilot program that allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting.

The Corporation's fiscal year ends on December 31. Under the SAR pilot program, the Corporation will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters. Accordingly, the Corporation will not file interim financial statements or related MD&A for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026 and the nine-month period ending September 30, 2026, and all subsequent periods ending March 31 and September 30.

The Corporation will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial reports and related MD&A (due within 60 days of June 30). The Corporation remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The Corporation confirms that it meets the eligibility criteria under the Blanket Order. The Corporation has determined that participation in the SAR pilot program will ease the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting and is consistent with the objectives of the Blanket Order.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

ABOUT THE CORPORATION

The Corporation is a capital pool company (a "CPC") that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the TSXV's CPC policy, until the completion of its qualifying transaction, the Corporation will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of businesses or assets with a view to completing a proposed qualifying transaction.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements include the Corporation's transition to a semi-annual financial reporting framework, its continued eligibility under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, and the anticipated timings and nature of its future financial reporting obligations. The use of any of the words "will", "expected", "view" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statement made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297230

Source: A2Zcryptocap Inc.