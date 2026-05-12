Gallant Capital Partners ("Gallant") announced today that it has made a strategic investment in NCCO (the "Company"), a leading foodservice solutions provider that manufactures labels and essential consumables and provides automated labeling devices and technology-enabled food safety solutions to restaurants, convenience stores, and foodservice operators across North America and Europe.

Founded in 1905, NCCO has a long family-owned heritage and has built a longstanding reputation as a trusted partner to foodservice operators through its commitment to quality, reliability, and customer service. The Company's offerings include food safety and rotation labels, tamper-evident labels, custom-branded labels, guest checks, and register rolls. NCCO also offers a suite of technology-enabled food safety solutions, including DateCodeGenie, a smart automated food labeling system; Task Manager, a digital food safety management tool; and Always Food Safe, an ANSI-accredited food safety training platform.

Gallant is partnering with NCCO's existing family ownership group and management team in connection with its investment in NCCO. Through the partnership, Gallant will support NCCO's continued investment in its people, products, technology platforms, and commercial capabilities, while preserving the customer-first culture and service orientation that have defined the Company for generations.

"NCCO is an exceptional business with deep customer relationships, a differentiated portfolio of mission-critical products and solutions, and a highly respected position in the foodservice industry," said Anthony Guagliano, Partner at Gallant. "We are excited to partner with the NCCO team to support the Company's next phase of growth. Gallant's investment philosophy is centered around collaboration, and we look forward to investing behind NCCO's people, technology, and commercial capabilities while building on the strong foundation already in place."

"We were drawn to NCCO because of the strength of its culture, the depth of its customer relationships, and the mission-critical nature of its products and solutions," added Chris Suen, Managing Director at Gallant. "We believe there are meaningful opportunities to support continued innovation across the Company's labels portfolio, DateCodeGenie platform, and broader food safety solutions. Our goal is to provide resources and operational support that help the NCCO team continue delivering exceptional value to its customers."

"As we considered the future of NCCO, it was important to find a partner that shared our long-term perspective and commitment to our employees, customers, and culture," said Ben Olk III, President CEO of NCCO. "Gallant stood out because of its collaborative approach and genuine appreciation for what has made NCCO successful over the past century. We are excited to partner with Gallant as we continue investing in our team, our products, and the customers we serve."

About NCCO

NCCO is a leading foodservice solutions provider that manufactures labels and essential consumables and provides automated labeling devices and technology-enabled food safety solutions. The Company's offerings include food safety and rotation labels, tamper-evident labels, custom-branded labels, guest checks, register rolls, and DateCodeGenie, a smart automated food labeling system. NCCO also offers Task Manager, a digital food safety management tool, and Always Food Safe, an ANSI-accredited food safety training platform. Headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, NCCO serves restaurants, convenience stores, and foodservice operators across North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ncco.com.

About Gallant

Gallant Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in technology, business services, and industrial companies. Gallant executes an operationally focused investment strategy with a priority on partnering closely with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and operating expertise. The firm partners with owners, founders, and management teams to maximize value and drive long-term, sustainable growth for its portfolio companies. Gallant was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.gallantcapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260512733174/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact Information:

Jamie Kim

Gallant Capital

jkim@gallantcapital.com

(310) 362 3309