Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kann Inspiration Mining die nächste 1.000 % Chance werden? Das Bohrprogramm startet in wenigen Tagen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A114T5 | ISIN: US87876P2011 | Ticker-Symbol: 2T1
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 21:43
3,582 Euro
-3,24 % -0,120
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TECOGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECOGEN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5503,62212.05.
3,5563,62412.05.
ACCESS Newswire
13.05.2026 00:02 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

NORTH BILLERICA, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Tecogen Inc. (NYSE American:TGEN), a leading manufacturer of clean energy products, reported revenues of $6.34 million and net loss of $2.12 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to revenues of $7.28 million, and a net loss of $0.66 million in 2025. Our cash and cash equivalents balance was $9.33 million at March 31, 2026.

Abinand Rangesh, CEO of Tecogen, commented, "We delivered strong progress over the last two months, highlighted by an imminent purchase order from Vertiv for a real-world operating deployment of a 1 MW chiller system. This represents an important step that deepens our partnership and validates growing demand for our technology."

"The chillers will be permanently deployed at one of Vertiv's facilities where it solves power constraints. The installation will allow prospective customers to observe the system in use and support broader customer adoption discussions."

"Building on this momentum, we are actively advancing multiple data center opportunities. As part of this process, we are hosting prospective customers at our factory in the coming weeks for detailed, in-person reviews of our technology and system performance. Engagements that reach this stage of on-site customer evaluation typically represent later phases of due diligence prior to purchasing decisions."

"Operationally, gross profit margin expanded to >40% compared to the end of last year and we are executing on cost reductions to streamline expenses, with the full impact of these cuts expected in the third quarter of this year. We also expect our cash burn to be lower in the coming quarters as a result of these cuts and expected customer deposits."

"Beyond data centers, we are capturing demand driven by broader power constraints across the country. We have recently secured or expect to secure more than $8 million in orders. These opportunities, which are incremental to our core data center focus, have the potential to contribute to revenue and cash flow in the near-term."

Key Takeaways

Net Loss and Earnings Per Share

  • Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $2.12 million compared to a net loss of $0.66 million for the same period of 2025, an increase of $1.46 million, due to lower Products segment revenue and gross profit, lower Services segment gross profit and increased operating expenses. EPS for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 was a loss of $0.07/share and $0.03/share, respectively.

Loss from Operations

  • Loss from operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $2.14 million compared to a loss from operations of $0.59 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $1.54 million, due to lower Products segment revenue and gross profit, lower Services segment gross profit, and increased operating expenses.

Revenues

  • Revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 were $6.34 million compared to $7.28 million for the same period in 2025, a 12.9% decrease.

    • Products revenues in the quarter ended March 31, 2026 were $1.18 million compared to $2.53 million for the same period in 2025, a decrease of 53.6%. The decrease in revenue during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 is due to decreased chiller and cogeneration revenue.

    • Services revenues in the quarter ended March 31, 2026 were $4.64 million, compared to $4.25 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of 9.2% due to increased revenues from existing contracts.

    • Energy Production revenues in the quarter ended March 31, 2026 were $0.52 million compared to $0.50 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of 5.0%. The increase in Energy Production revenue is due to increased run hours at certain energy production sites.

Gross Profit

  • Gross profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $2.59 million compared to $3.22 million in the same period in 2025. Gross margin decreased to 40.9% in the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to 44.3% for the same period in 2025. The decrease in gross margin was driven by lower Products segment shipments and increased Services segment labor and material costs in the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Operating Expenses

  • Operating expenses increased $0.91 million, or 23.9%, to $4.73 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to $3.82 million in the same period in 2025, due to a general increase in spending, including research costs incurred to continue to improve and refine the hybrid-drive air-cooled chiller.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.68 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to negative $0.38 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. (Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss attributable to Tecogen, adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on investment securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges or gains including abandonment of intangible assets and asset impairment. See the table following the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for a reconciliation from net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as important disclosures about the Company's use of Adjusted EBITDA).

Conference Call Scheduled for May 13, 2026, at 9:30 am ET

Tecogen will host a conference call on May 13, 2026 to discuss the first quarter results beginning at 9:30 am eastern time. To listen to the call please dial (877) 407-7186 within the U.S. and Canada, or +1 (201) 689-8052 from other international locations. Participants should ask to be joined to the Tecogen First Quarter conference call. Please begin dialing 10 minutes before the scheduled starting time. The earnings press release will be available on the Company website at www.Tecogen.com in the "News and Events" section under "About Us." The earnings conference call will be webcast live. To view the associated slides, register for and listen to the webcast, go to https://ir.tecogen.com/ir-calendar. Following the call, the recording will be archived for 14 days.

The earnings conference call will be recorded and available for playback one hour after the end of the call. To listen to the playback, dial (877) 660-6853 within the U.S. and Canada, or (201) 612-7415 from other international locations and use Conference Call ID#: 13752231.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost effective, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint. In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,200 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel in key markets in North America. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required under the securities laws.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current reports on Form 8-K, under "Risk Factors," and elsewhere therein, among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates, and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, the impact of tariffs, and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

In addition to GAAP financial measures, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA which excludes certain expenses as described in the presentation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as an internal measure of business operating performance and believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of our current business and enables investors to better understand and evaluate our historical and prospective operating performance by eliminating items that vary from period to period without correlation to our core operating performance and highlights trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Abinand Rangesh
P: 781-466-6487
E: Abinand.Rangesh@tecogen.com

TECOGEN INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)


March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

9,332,650

$

12,430,287

Accounts receivable, net of allowances for expected credit losses of $416,448 and $389,079, respectively

5,056,943

4,280,991

Unbilled revenue

138,020

138,020

Inventories, net

11,439,973

10,949,697

Prepaid and other current assets

581,756

1,086,310

Total current assets

26,549,342

28,885,305

Long-term assets:

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,558,124

1,609,321

Right-of-use assets - operating leases

1,366,435

1,490,094

Right-of-use assets - finance leases

1,606,080

1,434,080

Intangible assets, net

2,056,855

2,146,503

Goodwill

1,248,442

1,248,442

Other assets

79,480

176,358

TOTAL ASSETS

$

34,464,758

$

36,990,103


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

3,612,215

$

3,381,545

Accrued expenses

2,641,746

2,814,150

Deferred revenue, current portion

950,867

1,530,977

Operating lease liability, current portion

527,990

538,641

Finance lease liability, current portion

349,943

280,265

Acquisition liabilities, current portion

674,019

677,162

Unfavorable contract liability, current portion

41,893

44,433

Total current liabilities

8,798,673

9,267,173


Long-term liabilities:

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

3,244,037

3,265,886

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

892,239

1,004,488

Finance lease liability, net of current portion

1,085,015

992,285

Acquisition liabilities, net of current portion

754,029

826,757

Unfavorable contract liability, net of current portion

150,642

160,902

Total liabilities

14,924,635

15,517,491


Commitments and contingencies

-

-

Stockholders' equity:

Tecogen Inc. shareholders' equity:

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 29,905,229 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and 29,846,479 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025

29,906

29,847

Additional paid-in capital

78,353,394

78,216,467

Unearned compensation

(662,839

)

(712,019

)

Accumulated deficit

(58,009,222

)

(55,888,649

)

Total Tecogen Inc. stockholders' equity

19,711,239

21,645,646

Noncontrolling interest

(171,116

)

(173,034

)

Total stockholders' equity

19,540,123

21,472,612

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

34,464,758

$

36,990,103

TECOGEN INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)


Three Months Ended


March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

Revenues



Products

$

1,175,300

$

2,533,809

Services

4,636,394

4,245,022

Energy production

524,075

498,939

Total revenues

6,335,769

7,277,770

Cost of sales

Products

647,348

1,487,750

Services

2,700,169

2,258,898

Energy production

398,590

310,082

Total cost of sales

3,746,107

4,056,730

Gross profit

2,589,662

3,221,040

Operating expenses

General and administrative

3,718,472

2,928,135

Selling

640,932

594,481

Research and Development

363,823

292,668

Loss on disposition of assets

2,344

-

Total operating expenses

4,725,571

3,815,284

Loss from operations

(2,135,909

)

(594,244

)

Other income (expense)

Other income (expense), net

62,398

(14,245

)

Interest expense

(34,244

)

(32,326

)

Unrealized loss on investment securities

-

(18,749

)

Total other income (expense), net

28,154

(65,320

)

Loss before income taxes

(2,107,755

)

(659,564

)

Provision for state income taxes

10,900

925

Consolidated net loss

(2,118,655

)

(660,489

)

(Income) loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest

(1,918

)

567

Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc.

$

(2,120,573

)

$

(659,922

)


Net loss per share - basic

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.03

)

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

29,859,173

24,954,928

Net loss per share - diluted

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.03

)

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

29,859,173

24,954,928


Three Months Ended


March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1)



Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc.

$

(2,120,573

)

$

(659,922

)

Interest expense, net

34,244

32,326

Income taxes

10,900

925

Depreciation & amortization, net

265,238

185,695

EBITDA

(1,810,191

)

(440,976

)

Stock based compensation

131,666

40,833

Unrealized loss on investment securities

-

18,749

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(1,678,525

)

$

(381,394

)

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP") measure, this news release contains information about Adjusted EBITDA (net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on investment securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges including abandonment of certain intangible assets), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view its performance in a manner similar to the methods used by management and provides additional insight into its operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated through the application of GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. The use of any non-GAAP measure may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies.

TECOGEN INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)


Three Months Ended


March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Consolidated net loss

$

(2,118,655

)

$

(660,489

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

265,238

185,695

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

27,409

(75,000

)

Stock-based compensation

131,666

40,833

Unrealized loss on investment securities

-

18,749

Loss on disposition of assets

2,344

-

Non-cash interest expense

-

18,852

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(Increase) decrease in:

Accounts receivable

(803,359

)

252,034

Inventory

(490,278

)

(252,745

)

Unbilled revenue

-

272,160

Prepaid assets and other current assets

408,090

(3,983

)

Other assets

220,537

71,264

Increase (decrease) in:

Accounts payable

230,669

204,237

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(172,403

)

(63,742

)

Deferred revenue

(601,959

)

(1,041,023

)

Other liabilities

(207,420

)

(140,245

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(3,108,121

)

(1,173,403

)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Purchases of property and equipment

(46,118

)

(132,020

)

Proceeds from the liquidation of investment securities

96,464

-

Distributions to noncontrolling interest

-

(32,889

)

Net cash provided by (used) in investing activities

50,346

(164,909

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Finance lease principal payments

(94,362

)

(38,628

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

54,500

38,500

Net cash used in financing activities

(39,862

)

(128

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(3,097,637

)

(1,338,440

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

12,430,287

5,405,233

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

$

9,332,650

$

4,066,793


Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid for interest

$

33,830

$

13,474

Cash paid for taxes

$

10,900

$

925


Non-cash investing activities

Right-of-use assets acquired under operating leases

$

-

$

115,857

Right-of-use assets acquired under finance leases

$

265,420

$

226,794

SOURCE: Tecogen, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tecogen-reports-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-1166235

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.