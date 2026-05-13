Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kann Inspiration Mining die nächste 1.000 % Chance werden? Das Bohrprogramm startet in wenigen Tagen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.05.2026 01:00 Uhr
218 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Toby Neugebauer and His Family Believe Generosity is the Solution to Meet 5/50 REIT Compliance, Should Company Choose to Unnecessarily Elect REIT Status for 2025 and/or 2026

DALLAS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toby Neugebauer, Co-Founder and largest shareholder of Fermi Inc. (d/b/a Fermi America) (Nasdaq: FRMI) ("Fermi" or the "Company"), today responded to the Company threatening to confiscate some of his family shares by announcing that he and his family have decided to gift a percentage of their shares to help the Company solve the 5/50 REIT Rule if and when the Company qualifies as a REIT, to well-deserving foundations and charities. The Neugebauer family, undeterred by threats, believe this is a far better result and are honored to be able to help others in this manner.

A certain time after it becomes a REIT by making the relevant tax election, Fermi would be required to meet the 5/50 Rule, meaning that the Company's top five shareholders who are individuals cannot hold more than 50% ownership of Fermi. The Neugebauers believe that electing REIT status for 2025 and/or 2026 serves no material tax purpose today. However, the Neugebauers intend to make these supporting gifts to charitable organizations regardless.

Gifting these shares was the Neugebauers' intention all along. The board's actions simply accelerated the execution.

Important Information

Mr. Neugebauer and two of his affiliated entities, Vicksburg Investments Management LLC and Melissa A. Neugebauer 2020 Trust (collectively with Mr. Neugebauer, the "Fermi Founder Parties"), together with David A. Daglio, Charles M. Elson, John T. Jimenez and Janet Yang (collectively, in such capacity, the "May 29 Meeting Participants"), intend to file a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A, accompanying BLUE proxy card, and other relevant documents with the SEC in connection with the solicitation of proxies with respect to the election of the Fermi Founder Parties' slate of director candidates and other proposals that may come before the special meeting of shareholder called for May 29, 2026 (the "May 29 Meeting").

The Fermi Founder Parties and David A. Daglio, Charles M. Elson, John T. Jimenez, Janet Yang, Sheila Hooda and Juan A. Pujadas (collectively, in such capacity, the "Shareholder-Called Special Meeting Participants" and together with the May 29 Meeting Participants, the "Participants") intend to file a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A, accompanying GREEN agent designations card, and other relevant documents with the SEC in connection with the solicitation of proxies with respect to the solicitation of agent designations for calling a special meeting of shareholders anticipated to be held on or around June 30, 2026 (the "Shareholder-Called Special Meeting").

THE APPLICABLE PARTICIPANTS STRONGLY ADVISE ALL SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY TO READ THE APPLICABLE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER PROXY MATERIALS, INCLUDING THE BLUE PROXY CARD AND THE GREEN PROXY CARD, AS APPLICABLE, THAT HAVE BEEN OR WILL BE FILED BY SUCH PARTICIPANTS AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. SUCH PROXY MATERIALS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT NO CHARGE ON THE SEC'S WEB SITE AT HTTP://WWW.SEC.GOV. IN ADDITION, THE PARTICIPANTS WILL PROVIDE COPIES OF THE APPLICABLE PROXY STATEMENTS WITHOUT CHARGE, WHEN AVAILABLE, UPON REQUEST.

The Fermi Founder Parties filed a Schedule 13G with respect to the Company on November 14, 2025, which reported that Mr. Neugebauer beneficially owns 139,016,035 shares of the Company's common stock, $0.001 par value per share (the "Common Stock"), Vicksburg Investments Management LLC beneficially owns 44,656,376 shares of Common Stock, and Melissa A. Neugebauer 2020 Trust beneficially owns 94,359,659 shares of Common Stock. As of the date hereof, none of the other Participants beneficially own any shares of Common Stock.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/toby-neugebauer-and-his-family-believe-generosity-is-the-solution-to-meet-550-reit-compliance-should-company-choose-to-unnecessarily-elect-reit-status-for-2025-andor-2026-302770181.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.