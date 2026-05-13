Climate First Bank Launches 'Summer Solar Savings Event' to Counter Rising Costs and Complexity in the Solar Market

New promotion offers rate as low as 7.25% (7.71% APR), inclusive of a one-percentage-point interest rate discount, with transparent, no-dealer-fee, Honest Solar Finance*



Climate First Founder Ken LaRoe: "Our easy-to-understand loan has low monthly payments, no hidden fees or prepayment structures like those found in prepaid leases and gives customers full ownership of their systems. It's a win-win-win."

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Climate First Bank, the world's first FDIC-insured digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, has launched a new residential solar loan promotion to lower the cost barrier to clean energy adoption. The bank's "Summer Solar Savings Event" provides homeowners with a transparent, bank-backed, Honest Solar Finance alternative to the restrictive and complicated solar financing models, including prepaid leases and escalator-based payments currently flooding the market.

For a limited time, homeowners who apply for a solar loan between April 23, 2026, and July 25, 2026, will receive a one-percentage point interest rate discount on a 30.5-year solar loan, bringing the interest rate down to 7.25 percent (7.71% APR) when enrolled in autopay. *

The new promotion comes on the heels of the expiration of the 25D Residential Clean Energy Tax Credit. Climate First's "Summer Solar Savings Event" offers customers affordability of low monthly payments and the long-term equity of system ownership without escalating costs, prepayment penalties or third-party ownership structures common in solar leases.

"The current solar market is fraught with complexity - often leaving consumers paying dealer fees that can increase loan costs by up to 30 percent," said Ken LaRoe, Founder and CEO of Climate First Bancorp. "Climate First Bank is different. Our easy-to-understand loan has low monthly payments, no hidden fees or prepayment structures like those found in prepaid leases and gives customers full ownership of their systems. It's a win-win-win."

Unlike other solar financing options, Climate First Bank's solar loans are designed to eliminate friction and maximize the homeowner's return on investment.

Key benefits include:

Network of approved local installers with no Dealer Fees: Ensuring more of the loan goes toward the actual hardware and installation, not hidden interest or fees.

Total Transparency: A stable loan term with no hidden escalators or surprises.

No Prepayment Penalties: Giving homeowners the flexibility to pay off their systems on their own timeline. Nonrefundable origination fee applies.

Trust and Security: Direct financing from a mission-driven bank, using OneEthos powered technology vs. the predatory and misleading practices of prepaid solar leases.

This initiative marks a key growth priority for the bank as it scales direct digital marketing campaigns across its portfolio of products. Climate First Bank's solar loan program is powered on technology from Certified B Corp OneEthos, one of the few U.S. fintechs regulated by the Federal Reserve. This relationship empowers Climate First Bank to offer consumers streamlined, Honest Solar Finance and competitive rates directly with approved local solar installers.

"Homeowners should never have to choose between low monthly payments and long-term value," said Lex Ford, President and CEO of Climate First Bank. "This solution delivers simplicity and trust at a time when consumers are rightfully skeptical. Climate First Bank is truly making it possible to 'Bank like tomorrow depends on it' while saving money today."

Homeowners interested in the Summer Solar Rate Drop to 7.25% (7.71% APR) * can learn more and get connected with an Approved Installer at: https://apply.climatefirstbank.com/summer_solar_savings2026.

About Climate First Bank

Recognized as the fastest-growing new bank in America since 2009, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values-based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Read the most recent Impact Report here. Member FDIC. Climate First Bank is an Equal Opportunity Lender.

About OneEthos

OneEthos is a Certified B Corp, mission-driven fintech company. The company operates at the intersection of financial technology (fintech) and traditional banking with the objective to accelerate the delivery of sustainable and inclusive financial services to all segments of the population. OneEthos is one of the only fintech companies specializing in climate finance in the United States and regulated by the Federal Reserve Bank as part of a bank holding company. The company's mission is to enable Community Banks, Credit Unions, CDFIs, and Green Banks to grow their loan portfolios profitably and responsibly, providing access to banking products and services that have a positive impact on people, communities and the environment.

*Loans subject to credit approval. For example, a $50,000 loan with a 30.5-year term at 7.71% APR would have no required monthly payments for the first 6 months, followed by 360 monthly payments of $355.36. The interest rate for 30.5-year loans is 7.25% if enrolled in automatic payments, or 8.25% without the discount. The 1.00% interest rate discount applies only to new loan applications submitted on or after 4/23/2026 and no later than 11:59 p.m. EDT on 7/25/2026. 0.25% interest rate discount is available for other loan terms. The discounted rate applies only when enrolled in automatic payments. Interest accrues on the outstanding balance during the 6-month no-payment period. Nonrefundable processing and documentation fees apply (starting at $1,125.00). Programs, terms, and conditions are subject to change without notice.

Media Contact:

John Collins

Collins Strategy Group

917 496 4587 | John@CollinsSG.com

SOURCE: Climate First Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/climate-first-bank-launches-summer-solar-savings-event-to-counter-ri-1166283