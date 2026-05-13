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ACCESS Newswire
13.05.2026 01:14 Uhr
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PepperBall: National Police Week Provides an Opportunity to Reflect on the Growing Role Non-Lethal Tools Have in Saving Lives

PepperBall joins the nation in honoring law enforcement sacrifice and advancing practical tools that support officer safety, de-escalation and public trust.

LAKE FOREST, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / National Police Week (May 10-16, 2026) honors the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers across the country. PepperBall, whose mission is to save lives by de-escalating conflict and resolving situations with the least amount of force, says the week is also an opportunity to advance modern policing practices that help keep officers safe.

"As we honor those officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice, we believe it is our responsibility to do everything we can to improve modern policing tools and training to help reduce harm and promote safer outcomes for both officers and the public alike," said Bob Plaschke, CEO of PepperBall. "Law enforcement partners tell us every day that by putting distance between an officer and an assailant, PepperBall helps reduce the risk of serious harm for everyone involved. We believe every law enforcement situation is better when non-lethal tools like ours are available and properly used."

PepperBall actively partners with thousands of law enforcement agencies throughout the United States. With more than 20 million projectiles deployed by thousands of agencies over more than 20 years, there has never been a reported fatality associated with the PepperBall system.

"Technologies like PepperBall give deputies and officers options that simply didn't exist before, in a highly charged situation, this gives deputies and officers the benefit of time and distance. This saves lives on both sides of an encounter," said, Craig D. Owens, Sr., Sheriff, Cobb County Georgia.

About PepperBall

PepperBall develops nonlethal solutions for law enforcement, corrections and military professionals focused on de-escalation and behavior change. For more than 20 years, PepperBall products have been used by agencies worldwide, with more than 20 million projectiles deployed. More information is available at www.pepperball.com.

Media Contact Information

Andrew Cook
PepperBall
6143305898
kriley@pepperball.com
https://www.pepperball.com

SOURCE: PepperBall



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/national-police-week-provides-an-opportunity-to-reflect-on-the-growing-role-non-lethal-t-1166338

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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