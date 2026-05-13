Eudia Launches Unified Workspace for Enterprise Legal Teams

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Eudia, the AI platform for complex legal work, today launched a unified workspace for enterprise legal teams and the business partners they support. The unified workspace brings one standardized assistant, Eudia's suite of specialized agents (Argument Analysis, Case Analysis, Contract Reporting, and others), and Expert Digital Twins of your team's best legal judgment together in one environment for every type of legal and legal-adjacent workflow.

Enterprise legal teams operate under a structural strain. A small group of experts drives outsized results, and the rest of the team and every business partner who depends on legal has to wait on their bandwidth. Legal point solutions have multiplied to address different slices of the work, but none of them connect data, expert judgment, and workflows in one place. The cost of stitching it together falls on the lawyers themselves.

"Chief Legal Officers describe the same problem. Their teams burn hours gathering context across point solutions instead of doing the strategic work that earns a seat at the table," said Omar Haroun, CEO of Eudia. "The unified workspace makes Eudia a single place where every kind of enterprise legal work gets done. Expert Digital Twins, a suite of specialized agents, and proprietary knowledge all connect in one seamless experience. Instead of juggling different solutions and switching context over and over again, senior lawyers and other team members reclaim time and focus for the work that matters."

In Eudia's unified workspace, every workflow that an in-house team runs, from contract review to compliance, M&A diligence, and litigation, lives in one place. A standardized assistant is the front door. Eudia's suite of specialized agents lives one click away. Organizational knowledge, projects, and prompt libraries share one navigation, and business teams from sales to procurement and marketing self-serve routine legal answers through the same interface, creating consistency across any complex organization.

"The legal department of the future will be powered by a unified intelligence platform. In the near term, a unified workspace brings together your data, agents, and institutional knowledge in one place, enabling every lawyer to work with the context and insight of your most experienced team members. A unified platform also will power the legal team to create and deliver value in fundamentally new ways that drive business objectives and reposition legal in the enterprise. That future is closer than most legal leaders realize, and platforms like Eudia are what make it possible," said Timothy Fraser, VP, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary (Americas), Toshiba.

Enterprise legal teams sit at the intersection of risk, strategy, and institutional memory. They are natural architects of enterprise intelligence, and Eudia's unified workspace scales them where they're needed most.

About Eudia

Eudia is the AI platform for complex legal work, extending your best lawyers with enterprise-grade digital twins of their judgment and expertise. At the core of the platform is the Enterprise Brain, a proprietary intelligence layer which captures and codifies the judgment of an organization's top experts across contracts, policies, precedents, and prior decisions. Eudia transforms this expertise into governed, AI-powered intelligence embedded directly into the systems where legal work happens, accelerating legal teams and continuously learning from their decisions. By combining domain-specific AI with enterprise governance and self-serve capabilities for business teams, Eudia helps organizations accelerate deal cycles, strengthen compliance, reduce reliance on outside counsel, and scale expert judgment. Learn more at www.eudia.com.

Media Contact

Ben Brosnahan

ben.brosnahan@eudia.com

SOURCE: Eudia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/eudia-launches-unified-workspace-for-enterprise-legal-teams-1165977