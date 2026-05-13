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WKN: 550501 | ISIN: JP3993400005 | Ticker-Symbol: 11W
Frankfurt
12.05.26 | 08:02
3,840 Euro
-3,03 % -0,120
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
WACOM CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WACOM CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8604,06012.05.
PR Newswire
13.05.2026 03:06 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Wacom Unveils Wacom Art Pen 2: Next-Generation Pen with 360° Barrel Rotation for Digital Artists

Unlocking expressive freedom for serious digital artists with Wacom's latest rotation-sensitive pen-bringing the feel of traditional tools to digital creation.

TOKYO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wacom today announced the Wacom Art Pen 2, a rotation-sensitive pen designed for digital artists and creative professionals seeking precise, expressive control in their digital workflows.

Expressive Control with Barrel Rotation

Building on the legacy of the original Wacom Art Pen (KP701E), the new Wacom Art Pen 2 continues to offer 360° barrel rotation and brings this capability into Wacom's latest pen technology. With compatible brushes, pens, and cursors, it can respond not only to pressure and tilt but also to the pen's rotational angle (when used with supported software). The Wacom Art Pen 2 enables artists to vary the thickness and character of their lines simply by rotating the pen in their hand-much like how traditional artists adjust the angle of a pencil, flat brush, felt marker, or calligraphy pen to achieve different expressive effects. This intuitive control allows for a more natural and dynamic drawing experience that closely mirrors the versatility of familiar traditional tools.

"For years, the Wacom Art Pen has been cherished by artists for its unique feel and expressive possibilities. With Wacom Art Pen 2, we've listened to our passionate community and refined what they love, bringing that familiar experience into our latest pen technology," said Koji Yano, Senior Vice President, Creative Experience Unit at Wacom. "By integrating these capabilities into our current devices, we aim to give creators even more freedom to bring their vision to life."

Smart Design for Artists

The Wacom Art Pen 2 features Wacom's battery-free EMR technology and is equipped with three pen buttons, helping streamline workflow and minimize interruptions. With up to 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, the pen delivers smooth, precise control from delicate sketches to bold, dynamic strokes. A built-in nib holder inside the pen barrel stores three spare nibs, so artists can quickly replace tips whenever needed.

New Nib Options for Artistic Feel

Artists can choose from three newly developed nib types-Art Pen 2 Carbon Shaft POM Nibs, Art Pen 2 POM Nibs, and Art Pen 2 Felt Nibs-each engineered to deliver a distinct drawing feel. The pen ships with an Art Pen 2 Carbon Shaft POM nib installed, and these nibs are exclusive to Wacom Art Pen 2 and are not interchangeable with Wacom Pro Pen 3 nibs.

Compatibility

Wacom Art Pen 2 is compatible with Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14, Wacom Intuos Pro (PTK470 / PTK670 / PTK870), Wacom Cintiq 16 (DTK168), Wacom Cintiq 24 (DTK246), and Wacom Cintiq 24 touch (DTH246). Wacom Cintiq Pro (DTH172 / DTH227 / DTH271) will be supported later this year.

Availability

The Wacom Art Pen 2 will be available soon.

Note: Unlike the Wacom Pro Pen 3, the Wacom Art Pen 2 does not support interchangeable button plates, grips or balance weights for customizing the pen's grip or center of gravity.

About Wacom

Wacom is a global leader in digital pen solutions, offering intuitive tools for writing and drawing. Our products are trusted across creative fields - from studios and classrooms to healthcare - supporting students and professionals alike. Wacom pen technologies also power many pen-enabled PCs, tablets, and phones through partnerships with top tech brands.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2975503/Wacom_Unveils_Wacom_Art_Pen_2_Next_Generation_Pen_360__Barrel.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wacom-unveils-wacom-art-pen-2-next-generation-pen-with-360-barrel-rotation-for-digital-artists-302768920.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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