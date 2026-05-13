PharmaResearch Co., Ltd.: PharmaResearch Completes Five-Market Western Europe Roadshow for REJURAN

Strong industry interest across Benelux, the UK and Switzerland supports REJURAN's phased expansion across Europe

SEOUL, South Korea, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaResearch Co., Ltd., the South Korean regenerative medicine company behind the REJURAN, has completed a five-market Western Europe roadshow for REJURAN, its PN-based skin booster, as it expands the brand's footprint across the region.

As REJURAN begins its Western European rollout, the roadshow served as a platform to introduce healthcare practitioners (HCPs) to PharmaResearch's DNA Optimizing Technology (DOT) based technology and its clinical use cases. The company said that the events drew strong interest from the industry, with attendees raising detailed questions about the product's characteristics and practical applications.

The roadshow opened with a Benelux symposium on April 22 and 23, followed by events in the United Kingdom on April 28 and Switzerland on April 30. Held near the Belgium-Netherlands border, the Benelux event brought together healthcare practitioners from both markets, while the United Kingdom event welcomed medical professionals and industry stakeholders.

REJURAN's global KOLs led the symposium sessions, presenting clinical results, treatment protocols and real-world case examples. The sessions covered the full REJURAN portfolio, including REJURAN for broader facial use, REJURAN I for thinner skin areas such as the eye area, and REJURAN S for wrinkle and scar-related applications.

The roadshow also served as a foundation for REJURAN's broader growth in Europe. PharmaResearch completed its first shipment for the European market in January and has been building its local distribution network since then. Following positive early feedback, the company is expanding product supply and increasing its clinical education programs across the region.

Following the five-market Western Europe roadshow, PharmaResearch plans to continue the program in Italy in May, Poland in June and France in September. The company also plans to expand into Germany and other European markets in the second half of the year, further building REJURAN's regional presence.

Vera Tual, Chief Customer Officer of VIVACY, PharmaResearch's European partner, said, "Although REJURAN is still in the early stages of its European launch, HCP's interest throughout the roadshow was strong. Attendees asked detailed questions about the product's characteristics and practical applications, dsuggesting that REJURAN's established reputation in Asia is helping build early momentum in Europe. The response also shows that REJURAN is quickly gaining attention among European HCPs as the new PN product for their aesthetic practices."

She added, "REJURAN complements VIVACY's existing aesthetics portfolio and gives us a valuable opportunity to engage with a wider network of medical professionals across Europe. We will continue to work closely with PharmaResearch to support the brand's successful rollout in each market."

A PharmaResearch representative said, "Interest in PN-based injectables is growing in Europe, but the market is still in its early stages. We see this as the right time to introduce REJURAN as a trusted PN-based skin booster backed by our DOT technology and clinical experience."

The representative continued, "REJURAN is gaining traction in Europe faster than we expected. We believe this reflects the pre-existing global presence of REJURAN in the other markets, strength of our DOT technology, and the relevance of our product lineup for HCP. Based on the early response, we have raised our internal targets and will continue to expand distribution and education programs across Europe."

About PharmaResearch

PharmaResearch is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for humanity through regenerative medicine. Its diverse portfolio includes medicines, medical devices, cosmetics, and health supplements, all leveraging the core ingredients - DOT PDRN and DOT PN - which are protected by multiple patents. PharmaResearch is headquartered in Gangneung-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea, and has a U.S. subsidiary located in Costa Mesa, California, United States.

Learn more at https://pharmaresearch.com/en/.

About Laboratoires VIVACY

Laboratoires VIVACY is a French manufacturer of premium hyaluronic acid-based medical devices, founded in 2007 and headquartered in Paris. Renowned for its proprietary IPN-Like Technology, the company is best known for STYLAGE dermal fillers and DESIRIAL, the world's first injectable for functional and aesthetic gynaecology. VIVACY recently entered into strategic partnerships with Burgeon Biotechnology for the NOVUMA CaHA biostimulator, and with PharmaResearch for the exclusive European distribution of the REJURAN PN-based skin booster. With products manufactured at its high-tech facility in Archamps Technopole, France, VIVACY operates in over 85 countries.

For more information about VIVACY, visit www.vivacy.com.

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